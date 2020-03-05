Special 30th anniversary season at Theatre at the Center begins with John Denver tribute

As the end of winter approaches, there’s always a longing for spring. After months of gray skies and cold, when the sun finally appears, there is a feeling of comfort and renewal.
This is the same sensation that inspired John Denver to write his hit song, “Sunshine On My Shoulders.” That beautiful song is one of many featured in “Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America,” now playing onstage at Theatre at the Center through March 22 as the opening show of our 30th Anniversary Season at TATC.
John Denver was a prolific songwriter whose career spanned decades - from his start with the Chad Mitchell Trio in 1965, to superstardom in the 1970s, to his untimely death in 1997. This show celebrates the man and his music by weaving together more than 20 of his hits presented by a company of eight performers.
As the director of the show, it's been a pleasure to work with these incredible artists. All of Denver’s songs tell a story, and the five talented actor-musicians, sharing the stage throughout the show with three showcased musicians, present each tune with care, charm and joy. Sara Geist, Tommy Malouf, Shannon McEldowney, Andrew Mueller and Steven Romero Schaeffer are all terrific singers and instrumentalists individually and unbeatable as an ensemble.William Underwood serves as our incredible music director, playing keyboard, as he leads Alison Tatum on violin and Malcolm Ruhl on various instruments - bass, banjo, electric guitar, dobro and harmonica.
Before working on “Almost Heaven,” I did not know much about John Denver or his music. In my work and research preparing to direct this show, I fell in love with the music. Rich melodies paired with the simple messages and the universal humanity conveyed through these songs results in something to be truly admired.
It has been a joy to watch and hear the audience response to this production. We have had John Denver fans who know every song and can be seen smiling and nodding in recognition. Others are familiar with the music and have commented how they enjoyed the show and the swath of memories it inspires. Some come not knowing the music, and have been pleasantly surprised at how much they enjoy the performance with some of the songs being new to them. I spoke to one pair who came to the show together. The first said, “I knew every song - I loved it!” The second said, “I didn’t know any of the songs - I loved it!” So whether you consider yourself a John Denver fan or not, please come to Theatre at the Center to experience what I am confident will be a wonderful time at the theater.
“Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America” is at the mid-point of its run but there is still time to see the show before it closes March 22. We at Theatre at the Center are also working together preparing and planning for the rest of our season.
For this milestone 30th Anniversary Season, we have a wide variety of offerings throughout 2020. Our Mainstage Season continues this spring with “Talley’s Folly.” This beautiful Pulitzer Prize winning play will be onstage throughout May. This is the first time Theatre at the Center has produced this play, and it will mark my first time on the stage since becoming TATC Artistic Director in 2016. This play is about a mismatched pair who finds their way to each other by sharing their secrets, their hopes, and more than a few laughs. I am so happy to be returning to the stage in this “valentine” of a play opposite my husband, Sean Fortunato, who has previously been seen on our stage, including last year as Sam Phillips in “Million Dollar Quartet” and in 2017 as The Emcee in “Cabaret.”
The summer brings the rousing music of Fats Waller and the Harlem Renaissance in “Ain’t Misbehavin.’ ” Daryl Brooks, who directed last year’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” returns to direct. For the fall, we will present the classic “Hello, Dolly!” starring Chicago area favorite E. Faye Butler. And plan to bring the whole family to the theater for the holidays for “Elf, the Musical” based on the popular movie. If you are already a subscriber, we look forward to sharing all of these ticket opportunities with you. If you have not subscribed before, we would love for you to join us for this whole season. If you have not yet seen “Almost Heaven,” you can still buy the full season package to get all five plays at a discounted rate with all the subscriber benefits. If you have already seen “Almost Heaven” and yet you’re not a subscriber, it’s also not too late. You can purchase a “Four Pack” to see the remaining four shows of the season at a great discounted rate and still receive all the benefits of being a subscriber.
In addition to our five show season, we have an incredible line-up of Special Events - including comedy and concerts — and Theatre for Young Audiences performances. I’d particularly like to draw your attention to our special 30th Anniversary Concert.
On April 18, celebrated vocalists Jim Bulanda and Mary Kay Steele and the 20-piece Midwest Big Band will entertain our audiences with a night of jazz standards, pop hits and Broadway tunes. They will also be joined onstage by Theatre at the Center favorite Larry Adams, who has been on our stage many times including “42nd Street,” “A Christmas Carol,” and “Spamalot.” There are two anniversary concert performances on Saturday, April 18 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. with the option of dinner at 5 p.m. Please join us to celebrate three decades of Theatre at the Center in Munster for what is sure to be a terrific event.
See you at the theater.
Linda Fortunato is Artistic Director at Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. She can be reached at Linda.P.Fortunato@comhs.org or 219-836-6032.