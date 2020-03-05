Special 30th anniversary season at Theatre at the Center begins with John Denver tribute

Before working on “Almost Heaven,” I did not know much about John Denver or his music. In my work and research preparing to direct this show, I fell in love with the music. Rich melodies paired with the simple messages and the universal humanity conveyed through these songs results in something to be truly admired.

It has been a joy to watch and hear the audience response to this production. We have had John Denver fans who know every song and can be seen smiling and nodding in recognition. Others are familiar with the music and have commented how they enjoyed the show and the swath of memories it inspires. Some come not knowing the music, and have been pleasantly surprised at how much they enjoy the performance with some of the songs being new to them. I spoke to one pair who came to the show together. The first said, “I knew every song - I loved it!” The second said, “I didn’t know any of the songs - I loved it!” So whether you consider yourself a John Denver fan or not, please come to Theatre at the Center to experience what I am confident will be a wonderful time at the theater.

“Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America” is at the mid-point of its run but there is still time to see the show before it closes March 22. We at Theatre at the Center are also working together preparing and planning for the rest of our season.