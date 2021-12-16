Spectacular’ comedy comes to Hammond

Phil Myers, director of Hammond Community Theatre’s “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” expects theatergoers to get more than their fair share of laughs with his holiday comedy production.
“Me and the assistant director will be sitting back and listening to them rehearsing, and the stuff gets us laughing and we’ve seen them do this so many times in rehearsal,” he said. “They just continue to bring out new things to make us laugh.”
Running through Dec. 19 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey, “Charitable” takes its audience back to 1977 and the namesake sisterhood is preparing to bring its annual holiday showcase to the stage. “Charitable” takes its viewers on both sides of the curtain, where hilarity ensues on all fronts.
“Charitable” was penned by Virginia-based playwright Bo Wilson, whose CV of more than three dozen plays includes “The Boatwright,” “The Bookbinder’s Tale” and “In the Service of the Queen.”
“When I was searching for plays to do, I was looking for a fun Christmas show that would give people a chance to laugh and have a good time, but also has that traditional Christmas message,” Myers said. “It’s a fun show but it also shows that kindness and generosity in the midst of it all.”
There is a bit of silly comical nonsense to it,” Myers added. “Some of these skits are really funny things.”
The cast of Hammond Community Theatre’s production consists of Kristen Duncan, Sandy Stotts, Julie Breford, Maggie Lerner and Laura Toops.
“This cast has been real amazing and fun,” Myers said. “One of the fun things about this show is it’s an all female cast that highlights that age group – everybody in the show is between 40 and 60 – that don’t get a lot of chances in a lot of other shows.”
FYI: “The Charitable Sisterhoood Christmas Spectacular” runs at 7:30 Dec. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. Cost is $18. Call 219-852-0848 or visit HAMMONDCOMMUNITYTHEATRE.ORG.