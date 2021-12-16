Spectacular’ comedy comes to Hammond

Phil Myers, director of Hammond Community Theatre’s “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” expects theatergoers to get more than their fair share of laughs with his holiday comedy production.

“Me and the assistant director will be sitting back and listening to them rehearsing, and the stuff gets us laughing and we’ve seen them do this so many times in rehearsal,” he said. “They just continue to bring out new things to make us laugh.”

Running through Dec. 19 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey, “Charitable” takes its audience back to 1977 and the namesake sisterhood is preparing to bring its annual holiday showcase to the stage. “Charitable” takes its viewers on both sides of the curtain, where hilarity ensues on all fronts.

“Charitable” was penned by Virginia-based playwright Bo Wilson, whose CV of more than three dozen plays includes “The Boatwright,” “The Bookbinder’s Tale” and “In the Service of the Queen.”