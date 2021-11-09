Spirited shows: Ring in the holidays with special productions

The popular holiday show has starred at the Towle for 15 years. The production was inspired b the television shows presented by Andy Williams and Perry Como. A variety of retro classic tunes are in the spotlight in the show.

FYI: Tickets are $21 and must be paid for in advance. Call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.

• Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show, Dec. 2, 5 and 6 at The Center for Visual And Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

The event, held in the center's ballroom, features a menu by chef Joe Trama of Trama Catering. The show stars author Philip Potempa and former Times editor Crista Zivanovic. During the show, Potempa and Zivanovic will relay the tale of Scrooge and "A Christmas Carol," while doing different voices, accents and various sound effects. In addition to the meal, special holiday cocktails will be featured.

FYI: Lunch and dinner will be available on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5. Lunch is available on Dec. 6. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch with show at 12:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner shows with dinner at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 plus tax for lunch show; $45 plus tax for dinner shows. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.