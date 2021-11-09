Spirited shows: Ring in the holidays with special productions

There's often nothing better to get anyone into the holiday mode than a good holiday production.
Whether it's a play, ballet, Christmas concert, cirque-themed production, comedy revue or another lavish show, holiday theatrical events run the gamut. There's surely something for every entertainment appetite in the holiday mix.
The following list is just a sample of shows to get you in the spirit.
• Holiday Pops, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 and 10 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 900 N. Taft St., on the border of Merrillville and Crown Point.
NISO's Holiday Pops show begins its 80th season. A variety of contemporary and classical songs will be in the spotlight. The orchestra's conductor Kirk Muspratt is celebrating his 20th anniversary this season. Also performing on the Holiday Pops roster are singers Emily Birsen, Kate Tombaugh, James Judd and Evan Bravos.
FYI: Tickets for the concert range from $35-$75 each. Concert season subscriptions are available. Call 219-836-0525 or visit the website at NISOrchestra.org to order tickets.
• A Fabulous 50’s Christmas, Dec. 3-5, Dec.10-12 and Dec. 17-19 at The Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond, Shows run at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and $2 p.m. Sundays.
The popular holiday show has starred at the Towle for 15 years. The production was inspired b the television shows presented by Andy Williams and Perry Como. A variety of retro classic tunes are in the spotlight in the show.
FYI: Tickets are $21 and must be paid for in advance. Call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.
• Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show, Dec. 2, 5 and 6 at The Center for Visual And Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
The event, held in the center's ballroom, features a menu by chef Joe Trama of Trama Catering. The show stars author Philip Potempa and former Times editor Crista Zivanovic. During the show, Potempa and Zivanovic will relay the tale of Scrooge and "A Christmas Carol," while doing different voices, accents and various sound effects. In addition to the meal, special holiday cocktails will be featured.
FYI: Lunch and dinner will be available on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5. Lunch is available on Dec. 6. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch with show at 12:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner shows with dinner at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 plus tax for lunch show; $45 plus tax for dinner shows. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.
• Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque, 8 p.m. Eastern Dec. 18 and 5 p.m. Eastern Dec. 19 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
"Holiday Dreams" offers a mix of entertainers, colorful projections, hologram technology and other theatrics in a fun holiday extravaganza. The story centers around a Grinch-like character and the spirit of Christmas.
FYI: Ticket prices range from. $25 to $45. Visit fourwindscasino. com.
• Holiday Inn, The Musical, Nov. 26-Dec. 12 at The Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.
The production tells the story of character Jim Hardy, a singer-songwriter who leaves the hectic showbiz life for a more quiet life in Connecticut where he operates an inn that specializes in holiday shows. Tunes such as "Blue Skies" and "White Christmas" are featured.
FYI: For tickets and more information, visit memorialopera.com.
• Holiday Pops!, performed by South Shore Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.
The concert stars a variety of holiday music including songs from around the world and a tribute to Greek composer Mikis Thedoris.
FYI: Visit memorialoperahouse.com for more information and ticket prices.
• The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular presented by Hammond Community Theatre, Dec. 10-19 at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond.
The comedy, by Bo Wilson, is directed by Phil Myers. The show is set in 1977 where the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are beginning to prepare for their church's Christmas Spectacular. Crazy happenings take place while they're on the search for who swiped the baby Jesus from the manger.
FYI: Tickets are $18. Cash only at the door or buy tickets online. Call 219-852-0848 for more information.
• Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond.
Jazz saxophonist Koz brings his popular holiday show to the Region. Other artists on the bill are Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Rebecca Jade.
FYI: Visit caesars.com for more information.
• Christmas Dearest, Nov. 27-Dec. 31 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church Auditorium, 1650 W. Foster Ave., Chicago.
The show, presented by Hammond native David Cerda's Hell in a Handbag Productions, is directed by Derek Van Barham. The story revolves around character Joan Crawford in "A Christmas Carol" type story.
FYI: Tickets are $32 for advanced general admission, $35 at the door, $50 VIP/reserved seating with drink ticket and goodie bag. Group rates $25 for 10 or more. Tickets are available at christmasdearest.eventbrite.com.
• A Christmas Carol, Nov. 20-Dec. 31 at The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago.
The 44th annual production is a holiday favorite in the Windy City. The show tells the story of miser Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by ghosts who show him the past, present and future of his life with a mission of teaching him valuable lessons so he can change his ways. Larry Yando once again stars as Scrooge.
FYI: Visit goodmantheatre.org for prices and more information.
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents Christmas Eve and Other Stories, 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
The rock band/orchestra is celebrating 25 years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories on its 2021 tour.
FYI: Visit allstatearena.com for more information.
• Leslie Odom Jr.-The Christmas Tour, Dec. 4 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago
The singer/actor, who starred as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," brings his Christmas tour to the theater.
FYI: Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.