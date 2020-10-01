Still time to get tickets for 'Love Letters'

The popular production "Love Letters" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. The show will benefit The Caring Place, which aids individuals who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Tickets are still available for the show starring author and newspaper columnist Phil Potempa as Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Mary Beth Schultz, president and CEO of The Caring Place of NWI, as Melissa Gardner.

During the two-person play, by A.L Gurney, characters Gardner and Ladd unveil their relationship through a series of letters, notes and cards written through the decades. The show traces the relationship from second grade through college years and marriages to other people.The show is performed with the characters reading the letters while seated.

FYI: "Love Letters" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, in Munster. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a champagne reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert and coffee at intermission is included. The $75 ticket includes the performance with private table seating. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Tickets are available through the PayPal link online at TheCaringPlaceNWI.org or call 219-464-0840, Ext. 102.