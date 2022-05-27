 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong performances a highlight in touring production of 'To Kill A Mockingbird'

Mockingbird

"To Kill A Mockingbird" continues to May 29 at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

 Photo by Julieta Cervantes

The important story in Harper Lee's 1960 standout novel "To Kill A Mockingbird" is getting new life on stage at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. 

"To Kill A Mockingbird" continues to May 29 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre.

The play, which is a new take on the story by Aaron Sorkin, is an excellent theatrical production filled with strong performances and important societal messages brought up decades ago that still are relatable and ring true today.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" revolves around the Finch family - with patriarch lawyer Atticus and daughter Scout - and racial injustice in the 1930s in Alabama where an African-American male is being accused of a crime he didn't commit. The story is relayed by character Scout and her brother Jem offering a perspective of life from a youngster's view. (Note: The characters Scout and Jem are played by adult actors).

Starring in the show, which is the first touring production, is the Emmy-winning Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch; Melanie Moore as Scout Finch; Chicago actress Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia; Justin Mark as Jem Finch; Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson and Mary Badham as Mrs. Henry Dubose. Those familiar with the 1962 film "To Kill A Mockingbird" will recognize actress Badham as the actress who portrayed Scout in the movie.

This current production by Sorkin adds some different perspectives to the characters, including Atticus, and occasionally inserts humor into certain segments.

The show definitely offers audience members something to think about during these unsettling times once again in society. Though Lee's book was written in '60, and showcased the time period of the '30s, today's audience members will see that familiar themes, sentiments and beliefs are still prominent in society today.

FYI: "To Kill A Mockingbird" continues to May 29 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $149. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

