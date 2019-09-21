The latest production at Munster's Theatre at the Center easily draws people in with its catchy storyline, humorous performances and standout vocals.
"The Pajama Game," a musical dating to the 1950s, continues to Oct. 13 at Theatre at the Center. The show, directed by Linda Fortunato, is based on the book "7 1/2 Cents." "The Pajama Game" was also a 1950's film starring Doris Day.
The musical tells the story of workers in a pajama factory who are fighting for higher pay, which is 71/2 cents. In the show, audience members also see a bit of a love story unfolding between lead characters Babe and Sid. Babe is the head of the grievance committee while Sid is in upper management and, right off the bat, they have a conflict.
Starring in the show are Elizabeth Telford as Babe and Curtis Bannister as Sid. Talford and Bannister interact well and their vocals shine throughout. Bannister's voice, which is full and rich, is a highlight in the show. TV fans may recognize Bannister from his role in the television show "Chicago Fire."
The musical is also filled with other admirable performances by fine character actors. Actors Kelly Felthous as Gladys; Jason Grimm as Hines; Cynthia F. Carter as Mabel; and Dan Klarer as Prez are particularly funny. Grimm is perfect as Hines and uses a lot of physical humor in his characterization.
You have free articles remaining.
Also starring in the show are Steve Silver, Rick Rapp, Sierra Schnack, Maggie Malaney, Aalon Smith, Andrew MacNaughton, Thomas Ortiz and Matt Casey.
The score for "The Pajama Game" is filled with a number of hits that audience members may not realize are from the musical. Many of the songs were hits within the catalog of the Great American Songbook.
Particular favorites are "Hey There," "Steam Heat," "Hernando's Hideway" and "There Once Was A Man."
The show has a couple of dance numbers that stand out, notably "Steam Heat," which is performed flawlessly by actors/dancers Schnack, Casey, Ortiz, Smith and Malaney. "Hernando's Hideway" is another catchy number with fun choreography.
FYI: "The Pajama Game" runs to Oct. 13 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets range from $42 to $46. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.