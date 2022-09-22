Stunning 'Anastasia' continues in Chicago

Theater fans won't want to miss the beautiful musical "Anastasia" while it graces the stage in the Windy City.

"Anastasia" continues to Sept. 25 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. The production tells the story of Anastasia, or Anya, who is on a journey to unravel her "royal" identity. Her story takes her from Russia to romantic Paris as she encounters a variety of characters during her mysterious search to find her grandmother and her true self.

The musical, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, is a splendid theatrical production with stunning sets, brought to life by beautiful video backdrops; colorful and ornate costumes; and outstanding vocals.

Starring as Anya is Veronica Stern, who exhibits flawless vocals throughout the show. Stern and Willem Butler as Dmitry offer strong performances and their voices blend well together.

Among others starring in the "Anastasia" cast are Ben Edquist, Gerri Weagraff, Bryan Seastrom and Madeline Raube.

The show moves quickly, has no lulls and keeps ones attention with attractive music and an interesting storyline leading it along.

Among musical highlights are "In My Dreams," "My Petersberg," "Once Upon A December," "Journey To The Past," "Paris Holds The Key (To Your Heart)," the comical "The Countess and The Common Man" and "In A Crowd of Thousands."

FYI: "Anastasia" continues to Sept. 25 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Tickets are $27 to $118 with a select number of premium tickets available. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.