'Summer' performers deliver hits, high energy in musical production

Audience members will surely be inspired to dance while viewing "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical."

The show, which presents the story of the life and career of songstress and disco queen Donna Summer, continues to Feb. 23 at The Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" is filled with non-stop hits made famous by the singer who made a monumental impact on the music scene from the 1970s through the time of her death in 2012.

The production features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff and songs by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and other writers.

Three actresses/singers portray the iconic Summer in this show and all three give energetic/passionate performances. Their vocals definitely stand out and aptly do the Summer song catalog justice. Starring as Diva Donna and as her mother Mary Gaines is Dan'Yelle Williamson while Alex Hairston portrays Disco Donna and Olivia Elease Hardy takes on the role of Duckling Donna.

Particular musical highlights include "MacArthur Park," "No More Tears (Enough is Enough)," "Bad Girls," "She Works Hard for the Money," "Hot Stuff" and "Last Dance."