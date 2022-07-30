'Superstar' entertainers grateful to be on national tour

The cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar" is nearing the end of the musical's 50th anniversary tour.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" will end its stint July 31 in Chicago but the official national tour wraps up with performances in Dayton, Ohio from Aug. 2 to 7.

It's been a wonderful experience for cast members to tour this monumental theatrical work.

"I love it," said Aaron LaVigne, who portrays the role of Jesus in "Jesus Christ Superstar." "It's quite a challenge," LaVigne said about portraying the role adding he "set the bar high for myself" with the portrayal. It's a role he takes a lot of "pride" in because it has such a history behind it.

Singer/actress SandyRedd, who was a finalist on "The Voice," said she's honored to be a part of the JCS cast. SandyRedd is an understudy for Judas in the show and is also part of the ensemble.

"It's a dynamic show," SandyRedd said, adding its sad to see the tour coming to an end.

"It's bittersweet. To be doing something so long, it's become a part of our everyday lives," she said.

The rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" continues to July 31 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

This innovative production, which is directed by Timothy Sheader, is a continuation of the 50th anniversary tour, celebrating the 1970 concept album, which originally launched in 2019.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" originally dates to 1970. It began as a rock opera concept album and follows the story of the life of Jesus during the time period of the last days before his death and shows his relationship with the apostles. It shines a spotlight on his relationship with Judas.

LaVigne said it was a surreal experience for him when he learned he was chosen to play the part of Jesus. He said he admired the theatrical work and the talents of Andrew Lloyd Webber, who he said was a real innovator when it came to musical theater.

"The show is so unique," LaVigne said. "I discovered it (the show and its music) when I was 18 and was blown away by it."

SandyRedd also said she admired the great musical theater piece.

"I had never seen it before (working on the show). And I had never been introduced to the brown album before. When I learned what I was a part of and the extensive history of it, it makes it so much more touching," said SandyRedd.

SandyRedd said being cast as an understudy for Judas in the show was also an honor.

"It's incredibly powerful to be able to depict a predominately male role," she said.

SandyRedd, who hails from Park Forest, Illinois, is the founder of Mama's Birds Performing Arts Youth Organization in Park Forest. While "Jesus Christ Superstar" has been performed in Chicago, SandyRedd invited some members of the youth group to see her take on the role of Judas during a recent matinee. SandyRedd is currently working on her first full-length album.

LaVigne said it's definitely a unique and great experience to be part of the 50th anniversary production.

"I want to make sure I go out and give a great performance every night," he said.

FYI: "Jesus Christ Superstar" runs to July 31 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $27 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.