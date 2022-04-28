 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Symphony to perform film favorites in May concert

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra

Pictured is the  Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra during a past concert.

 Photo by Dennis Crane

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra beckons audience members to come to the movies.

The orchestra will perform its "Movie Classics" show May 5 and 6 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border.

"There's such a plethora of gorgeous and exciting music," said Kirk Muspratt, conductor/music director for Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

This concert is part of the season the orchestra is calling its 80+20 season of anniversaries as it celebrates 80 years of the symphony and 20 years that Muspratt has presided over the orchestra as conductor.

Muspratt, who said he's long been a movie fan, said a film's musical score and individual tunes "paint' wonderful pictures for listeners.

"I'm crazy about movie music," the conductor said, adding he enjoys TV music themes as well.

Muspratt said the show will feature traditional tunes from assorted movies but also feature classical works that are found in various movies.

An example of the classical works from films that will be heard are Handel's "Music For The Royal Fireworks" from "The Maddening of King George" and Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake Suite" from the film "Black Swan."

Muspratt said he's gotten feedback from the orchestra's fans through the years about what musical selections they'd like to hear. He said he programmed this movies show with many audience requests.

One of the audience requests was music from Disney favorite "Beauty and The Beast." Among other movies in the concert spotlight are "Band of Brothers," "Cocoon," "Chinatown" and "The Magnificent Seven."

Muspratt said he's also chosen the "Captain America" theme for the program.

"If someone wants to bring their grandchildren, we have something for them," the conductor said. Young audience members will delight in hearing music from "Ice Age."

Muspratt mentioned he's honored that orchestra fans have celebrated the symphony through the years and is grateful for their support of his 20th anniversary as well. A 20th anniversary party was recently held for him at Gamba's Ristorante in Merrillville.

"I thank all the people who've been so kind, giving and terrific," Muspratt said. "So many people came out (to the party) for me."

FYI: Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will present "Movie Classics" at 7:30 a.m. May 5 and 6 at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville/Crown Point border. Tickets range from $35 - $75 and group tickets are available at a discount. There will also be a Talk Back with Muspratt after the concerts where audience members can ask questions and talk with the conductor. For tickets or more information, visit nisorchestra.org

