Take part in a virtual 'Chekhov' experience

Theater fans longing to engage in a bit of virtual theatrics can check out a new production by Arlekin Players Theatre.

Arlekin Players Theatre is currently presenting "chekhovOS/an experimental game/." It continues online at 8 p.m. June 20 and June 24. The production is free but attendees must reserve a viewing ticket.

"chekhovOs/an experimental game/" is a unique offering in the virtual realm which stars actor/dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, his daughter Anna Baryshnikov, Jessica Hecht, Mark Nelson, Darya Denisova and Melanie Moore. (Note: Baryshnikov's role is a non-dancing one).

Attendees have the opportunity to engage in some limited interaction during this production. Some of the scenes in the show by Arlekin Players Theatre founder Igor Golyak, were developed and filmed at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in January of this year.

During the virtual show, attendees can interact with character Natasha Prozorov, who is a character in Chekhov's "Three Sisters," where they can be picked to determine various scenes, use their phones as remote controls for voting purposes and comment in a chat space on the production page.

The premise of the work is that people are urged to vote for characters' outcomes in Chekhov's world and his "operating system."