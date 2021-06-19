 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take part in a virtual 'Chekhov' experience
urgent

Take part in a virtual 'Chekhov' experience

Baryshnikov

The play "chekhovOS/an experimental game/" continues online June 20 and 21. Among its stars are Mikhail Baryshnikov and his daughter Anna Baryshnikov.

 Provided

Theater fans longing to engage in a bit of virtual theatrics can check out a new production by Arlekin Players Theatre.

Arlekin Players Theatre is currently presenting "chekhovOS/an experimental game/." It continues online at 8 p.m. June 20 and June 24. The production is free but attendees must reserve a viewing ticket.

A variety of artist Kadie O'Connor's works are on display at The Legacy Center in Michigan City.

"chekhovOs/an experimental game/" is a unique offering in the virtual realm which stars actor/dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, his daughter Anna Baryshnikov, Jessica Hecht, Mark Nelson, Darya Denisova and Melanie Moore. (Note: Baryshnikov's role is a non-dancing one).

Attendees have the opportunity to engage in some limited interaction during this production. Some of the scenes in the show by Arlekin Players Theatre founder Igor Golyak, were developed and filmed at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in January of this year.

During the virtual show, attendees can interact with character Natasha Prozorov, who is a character in Chekhov's "Three Sisters," where they can be picked to determine various scenes, use their phones as remote controls for voting purposes and comment in a chat space on the production page.

The premise of the work is that people are urged to vote for characters' outcomes in Chekhov's world and his "operating system."

Mikhail Baryshnikov portrays Chekhov in the play. The text is taken from various recordings of Chekhov's letters and dreams. This production marks the first time Baryshnikov and his daughter Anna appear in a production together.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

It's fascinating to see how the characters are trapped in a world of Chekhov's making and we are to help get them out of there if that is truly possible.

For tickets and more information, visit zerogravity.art.

Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash

1 of 13
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways Beyonce keeps her skin looking flawless

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts