'Talley's Folly' rescheduled at Munster's Theatre at the Center

The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause cancellations, suspensions and rescheduling of various entertainment happenings from concerts to plays, art openings and more.
Munster's Theatre at the Center recently rescheduled its production of "Talley's Folly," which was to be presented April 30 to May 31. The show's new dates are April 29, 2021 to May 30, 2021.
"Talley's Folly" will star Linda Fortunato, the theater's artistic director, and her husband Sean Fortunato. Previously purchased tickets for the show will be updated to the ticketholder's Theatre at the Center account as a credit. Patrons may then redeem the credit for future tickets to "Talley's Folly."
Various other performances at the theater have also been canceled. The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, which houses Theatre at the Center, is scheduled to remain closed through April 7 or longer depending on upcoming shelter-in-place edicts.
Theatre at the Center canceled its remaining performances of "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America," which was scheduled until March 22. Also canceled is John-Mark McGaha tribute to Stevie Wonder (April 4).
The Theatre for Young Audiences' run of "Aladdin," which was to run April 13 to 19 has been suspended. Theatre Kids classes are also suspended. The Prince and Princess Party in the center's dining room, scheduled for April 18, has also been canceled.
In addition, the theater's 30th anniversary Big Band concerts and dinner on April 18 are canceled.
The Doo-Wop Show, scheduled for April 5, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Theater personnel are asking patrons to consider converting the value of their tickets to a tax deductible donation. They can also issue a gift certificate in the amount of the ticket purchase to be used for a future performance. Food operations at the center, including Sunday brunches, are also canceled.
Call 219-836-3255 for information about theater cancellations. Visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. For dining operation questions, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2. South Shore Arts events are also canceled. For questions on South Shore Arts, call 219-836-1839, ext. 2.
