'Talley's Folly' rescheduled at Munster's Theatre at the Center

The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause cancellations, suspensions and rescheduling of various entertainment happenings from concerts to plays, art openings and more.

Munster's Theatre at the Center recently rescheduled its production of "Talley's Folly," which was to be presented April 30 to May 31. The show's new dates are April 29, 2021 to May 30, 2021.

"Talley's Folly" will star Linda Fortunato, the theater's artistic director, and her husband Sean Fortunato. Previously purchased tickets for the show will be updated to the ticketholder's Theatre at the Center account as a credit. Patrons may then redeem the credit for future tickets to "Talley's Folly."

Various other performances at the theater have also been canceled. The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, which houses Theatre at the Center, is scheduled to remain closed through April 7 or longer depending on upcoming shelter-in-place edicts.

Theatre at the Center canceled its remaining performances of "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America," which was scheduled until March 22. Also canceled is John-Mark McGaha tribute to Stevie Wonder (April 4).