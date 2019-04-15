The exuberant production "Dein Perry's Tap Dogs" will bound onto the stage April 16 at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.
"Tap Dogs," filled with highly charged tap/percussive numbers, runs through April 21.
"I've never been to Chicago. And I'm very excited to perform there. It'll be cool to check out (the city)," said cast member Reid Perry.
Perry, son of "Tap Dogs" creator Dein Perry, said it's been a great experience dancing in the touring cast for the last eight months.
"It's always been a big dream of mine to be part of 'Tap Dogs,' " he said.
Besides being influenced by his father and other family members in the art of dance, Perry said dancing was also a good way to solidify a family bond.
"It was a big motivation for me being able to spend time with them tap dancing," Perry said.
The Australian native developed his love of dance from his father and he had his debut with "Tap Dogs" in 2016. He occasionally performed at various events with the troupe. This is his first world tour.
"Tap Dogs," which was founded in 1991, has remained pretty much the same through the years, Perry said. Every so often there are updates in sound and lighting systems as well as other effects.
According to Perry, " 'Tap Dogs' is not like any show I've every seen. It's unique. We build the set as we go along."
The cast works its dance magic while on a construction site and uses many types of materials, props and other items in the performance.
"We tap on all different types of surfaces," Perry said. "It makes it very interesting."
Perry said he hopes audiences leave the theater with "a new love of tap dancing." In addition to his work with "Tap Dogs," the dancer is pursuing an advanced diploma in performing arts at ED5 International in Sydney.
FYI: "Tap Dogs" continues through April 21 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $15 to $65. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.