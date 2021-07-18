'Teatro ZinZanni' brings fun and food to the stage

Those longing for live entertainment can now enjoy the theatrics, music and frivolity happening in The Spiegeltent ZaZou in Chicago's Loop.

"Teatro ZinZanni" officially opened last week at The Spiegeltent ZaZou located on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel. The splashy show is the first live production to be performed in the Chicago Loop since the reopening of the city.

The show was one of the productions going strong in late 2019 into early 2020 before the pandemic shut everything down.

"Teatro ZinZanni," presented by Randolph Entertainment LLC, is a unique cabaret show/revue/cirque and dinner experience. It's currently in an open run.

The show first played in Chicago in 2019. This current rendition of "Teatro ZinZanni" features various new cast members with a new loose storyline highlighting the interactions between character Cleopatra, the zany The Caesar, who is the show's chef character, character Cunio and a cast of artists. The cast showcases their skills in song, detailed cirque talents and humorous segments.

The Caesar, portrayed by Frank Ferrante, acts as the main emcee for this extravaganza of zany fun. Ferrante as Caesar is a polished performer who easily draws people in with his dramatic facial expressions and his enthusiasm and humor.