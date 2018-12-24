There's a unique magic show starring on stage at the Harris Theater.
"iMagician" Magic Beyond Belief," which stars UK magician Jamie Allan, continues through Dec. 30.
At the show's beginning, Allan explains he wants to show people things they've never seen before. And by the sheer fact he's blending a variety of technological tricks with traditional magic, that's true. Many people have probably not seen much in the way of magic done with iPads, iPhones and the like.
Allan's show features various interesting elements yet it would be more spectacular if even more technological tricks were used. It's a sparse set as well. Allan's use of music, however, is good accompaniment to his show segments.
While it's fascinating to see the variety of sleight of hand maneuvers done with cards, the show highlights a heavy dose of card tricks.
"iMagician: Magic Beyond Belief," is presented by Starvox Touring Inc. The show is celebrating its U.S. premiere in Chicago.
The magician is very focused on magic's history. For those in the audience familiar with magic's big names and who like a bit of history with their entertainment, Allan provides that. He talks about certain magicians and illusionists such as Harry Houdini, Doug Henning and Ricky Jay and even tells the audience how some of the famous tricks work. Allan has a congenial stage persona and proves he's not stuffy in any way.
During a past interview with the magician he said "I take this seriously but I don't take myself too seriously... I never like it when magicians are smug."
Smug he's not. You definitely come away from the show feeling like you know a bit about the artist and that he's genuinely a nice person.
Among highlights of Allan's show are The Split Screen Illusion, in which he splits a woman's body via various computer screens; and a take-off on the Houdini favorite titled "Houdini 2.0," which has Allan doing an underwater escape.
FYI: "iMagician: Magic Beyond Belief" will be performed through Dec. 30 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago. Tickets range from $49.99 to $159.99. Visit harristheaterchicago.org and iMagicianLive.com.