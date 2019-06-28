{{featured_button_text}}
Lipizzan performance

Lipizzans perform a Pas de Deux during an exhibition at Tempel Farms.

 Provided

Tempel Farms, in Old Mill Creek, Illinois, will honor veterans in a special show starring the Tempel Lipizzans on June 30, which is BraveHearts Day at the farms.

On BraveHearts Day, veterans and their families will watch a special performance by the Lipizzans. The Tempel Lipizzans perform shows featuring classical dressage throughout the summer.

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding & Education Center in Harvard, Illinois, is considered one of the largest equine-based programs in the country for members of the military and others.

During the performance on BraveHearts Day, Tempel Farms will present a Lipizzan named Huey to BraveHearts founder Marge Tautkus Gunnar. Huey will be used at the riding and education center. Gunnar was helped through therapy with the aid of a Lipizzan stallion during her battle with cancer.

The Tempel Lipizzans' season runs through Sept. 10. Performances are held on select Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visit tempelfarms.com for more information.

