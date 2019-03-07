Steve Rohe, director of Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater’s “All My Sons,” sees the acclaimed drama as being as relevant today as it was when it was first staged seven-plus decades ago.
“It deals with money and greed and success and secrets and what people will do for their family,” he said. “It also talks about ‘what do you owe to society?’ There’s a lot of different themes.”
Opening March 8 and running through March 24, “Sons” tells the tale of the Kellers and the Deavers, two tight-knit families from the Midwest who are struck blows, both as a result of fateful decisions and circumstances beyond their control, in the early and mid 1940s.
“Sons” was penned by iconic American playwright Arthur Miller and is credited by many as his first successful theatrical work when it debuted in 1947. Helmed by legendary stage and film director Elia Kazan, the show's Broadway debut ran for more than 325 performances and nearly two years and took home Tony Awards for Best Author and Best Direction of a Play.
Next month, “Sons” is slated to return to Broadway, with Tracy Letts assuming the role of patriarch Joe Keller and Annette Bening as his wife, Kate Keller.
Rohe has performed both in front of and behind the camera in a trio of Miller-penned plays in the Region over the years.
“If we’re successful, people will walk out of it afterwards and they’ll talk about it,” Rohe said. “They may not all agree, and that’s good. I want to create some discussion about what happens in the show.”
Donald Beck from Michigan City is Joe Keller and Barb Malangoni from Valparaiso is Kate Keller in 4th Street Theater’s “Sons” production. Also included in the cast is Thomas Knoerzer from Portage as George Deever, Chesterton’s Erin Shields as Anne Deever, Hobart’s Rodney Thornton as Chris Keller and Mark McColley from Valparaiso as Dr. Jim Bayliss.
“I’ve been lucky to have a lot of good casts and great casts over the years, and this one is fantastic,” Rohe said. “I could not be more pleased.”
Next up for 4th Street Theater is a production of “The Bridges of Madison County,” scheduled to open May 24.