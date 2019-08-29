Linda Pauli, founder and producer of Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater’s “Ten Minute Play Festival,” sees her annual production as an introduction to the theater world for budding area theater personnel.
“It brings in so many new people to get onstage or to direct or to submit a work,” she said. “We have some brand new people on the stage this year, which I really, really love. We have some brand new directors this year and, of course, the plays are new. It’s really just astonishing.”
The theater's sixth annual short play festival runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 8. When Pauli started the production in 2014, she was hard-pressed to find a half dozen original stories to bring to the stage.
To say that her festival has grown by leaps and bounds would be putting it mildly. Last year, 4th Street received approximately 400 submissions from playwrights from throughout the country to fill more than a half dozen slots.
For this year’s festival, Pauli and the festival board put a limit on the number of submissions, stopping at 100. By the end of the first day, they had received approximately 125 entries.
This year’s “Ten Minute Play Festival” is made up of eight original tales from eight playwrights. Each has their own director and 20 area thesps will bring the tales to life, with none of the performers assuming multiple roles, which was the norm in previous years.
“We had enough people who were interested in participating where each director got the play they wanted and the cast that they wanted with no doubling up (on characters),” Pauli said.
Among the plays included in this year’s production are “Office Hours,” in which a college student has to bring a plagiarism charge to her professor; “172 Push Ups,” which chronicles a meeting between two veterans; and “Budget Airlines,” a look at the trials and tribulations of a flight crew.
“What I have realized is that we have an opportunity to get some really fine writing from these playwrights,” Pauli said. “They fill their 10 minutes with great humor, with great intellectual interest, with thought provoking interest and it’s astonishing.
“The directors and actors have all taken it seriously to where it is the best productions they can get in a 10-minute time slot,” she added.
Next up for 4th Street Theater is a production of the drama “Outside Mullingar,” which will be directed by Pauli and is scheduled to open Nov. 8.