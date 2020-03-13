'The Bachelor Live on Stage' presented in Chicago

Fans of the TV show "The Bachelor" can enjoy a live version of the program this weekend in Chicago.

"The Bachelor Live on Stage" will come to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre for performances at 3 and 8 p.m. March 14.

'"The Bachelor' has an amazing fan base," said Becca Kufrin, co-host of the live show, along with Ben Higgins. Kufrin said feedback for the live tour has been tremendous. This is the first time "The Bachelor Live on Stage" has toured.

During the show, there will be challenges, games, onstage dates, a rose ceremony and more. "The Bachelor Live on Stage" is a full production featuring dancers, interesting sets, LED screens and various costume changes, Kufrin said. Attendees will also have the opportunity to get involved by cheering for participants and asking questions.

"It's a fun couple of hours," Kufrin said. Kufrin appeared on the 22nd season of ABC's "The Bachelor" and on the 14th season of "The Bachelorette."

According to Kufrin, when she was asked to be the host of the live production, she jumped at the chance. "I thought I can't say no to this opportunity," she said. "And Ben and I get along very well," she added.