Chilina Kennedy is enjoying bringing the Tony-winning production "The Band's Visit" to cities around the country.
"It's wonderful. I love traveling," said Kennedy, adding she was an "Army brat" who traveled often with her family.
Kennedy stars as Dina in the musical "The Band's Visit," which continues through Sept. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The production also stars Israeli actor Sasson Gabay as character Tewfiq.
"The Band's Visit" relays the story of an Egyptian police band who erroneously arrives at the wrong Israeli town to do a show. They're stuck there for a night and must wait until the next morning for a bus. They meet Dina, the owner of a cafe in town and she invites them to stay for the evening. Throughout their stay, in what Dina considers a boring town where life is monotonous, the audience watches as the band members and townspeople interact, try to understand one another's lives and show kindness to one another in their own ways.
"The message of the show is really about human connection and what brings people together," Kennedy said. "We need this message now more than ever."
"The Band's Visit," which is based on a 2007 film, is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The lyrics and music were written by David Yazbek, who also wrote the lyrics and music to "Tootsie," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," and other productions.
Kennedy explained the music in the show is really a combination of genres, including Middle Eastern sounds, folkloric beats and jazz.
"The show is also about music and how music brings us together," Kennedy said. She said it's often music that offers another way to communicate.
"The Band's Visit," Kennedy said, also speaks about kindness and hope. "I think we need more stories about kindness," she said.
Kennedy, who's scheduled to perform in the musical for six months, said "The Band's Visit" has been on the road for a couple of months so far.
The actress is currently based in New York and was born in Canada. She lived in a variety of locales including England and Australia throughout her life as her father was in the Army.
Kennedy also starred as Carole King in "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical"; appeared in "Jesus Christ Superstar"; and various other productions.
FYI: "The Band's Visit" continues to Sept. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $39 to $106 with a select number of premium tickets available. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.