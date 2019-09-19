It’s 1954 and the workers at the Sleep Tite Pajama Factory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa are demanding a raise.
This is the premise of “The Pajama Game,” the musical I’ve directed and which just opened last weekend at Theatre at the Center.
Things become complicated when a new factory superintendent falls in love with the head of the union’s grievance committee. There are additional twists and turns surrounding the union’s annual picnic, a knife throwing act, and a missing key. All of this combines to create the fun of “The Pajama Game.”
In addition to the fun and funny story, many love the score of this piece. With tunes like “Hey, There,” “Hernando’s Hideaway” and “Steam Heat,” audiences quickly recognize all of their favorite songs. Several audience members have told me they didn’t know the show, but were surprised how many songs they knew. I’ve enjoyed sitting in the back of the theater and seeing audience members physically react and check in with their neighbors when they recognize a song. The introductory notes of “Hernando’s Hideaway” sometimes even get vocal responses of recognition, with a quiet sing-along detected. When I am working on a show, bits of the score will get stuck in my head for days. This has been a joyful one to spend my days humming along.
Although it is considered a true classic of the American musical theater, I’ve learned “The Pajama Game” is a work still unfamiliar to many audiences. A brief history lesson of the piece helps.
The musical is based on Richard Bissell’s novel “7 1/2 Cents.” Legendary producer Hal Prince was still a young stage manager when he brought the book to George Abbott and suggested it would make a great musical. Abbott agreed to direct on the condition of finding “a talented playwright to adapt the book.” After being turned down by many potential writers, Abbott and Bissell decided to adapt the novel themselves. Frank Loesser was approached to compose. Although he declined, he recommended Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The newcomers had written the hit “Rags to Riches” and music for a revue but had not yet written a full musical. After writing four songs in two days as their audition for the show, they were hired. Those four songs were all ultimately used in the show. Abbott directed, and with Jerome Robbins, the team welcomed Bob Fosse to make his Broadway debut as the choreographer. They all reunited a year later to create the musical “Damn Yankees.”
“The Pajama Game” opened on Broadway in 1954 to great reviews and won the Tony awards for Best Musical and Best Choreography. The show was wildly successful and became only the eighth show in Broadway history to run over one thousand performances. The musical was made into a film in 1957, starring most of the original Broadway cast with the exception of Doris Day taking over the leading role of Babe Williams. The show has been revived on Broadway two times - in 1973 and 2006. The 2006 revival featured Harry Connick, Jr. in his Broadway debut as leading man, Sid Sorokin.
The story is full of fun, quirky characters that populate the world of the pajama factory. The central couple is Babe, the spunky and strong female head of the union’s grievance committee, and Sid, the new superintendent who is trying to make a good impression while keeping the factory running. Although they are on opposite sides of the labor struggle, they connect almost instantly. The boss’s secretary, Gladys, is entrusted with the company’s bookkeeping, which she keeps locked with the key always around her neck. She is smart and friendly to everyone much to the dismay of her jealous boyfriend Hines, the fastidious timekeeper of the factory floor. The president of the union, Prez, is leading the fight for the raise while admiring seemingly all the ladies of the factory. Sid’s wise-cracking secretary, the head of the company, a traveling salesman, Babe’s father, and lively factory workers round out the group.
We have assembled a top-notch team for this production. Our music director Bill Underwood leads the cast and five-member band to beautifully deliver the terrific tunes. Choreographer Chris Carter has created impressive dance numbers that are fresh and inventive while paying homage to the brilliance of the original Bob Fosse choreography.
Set designer Jack Magaw was inspired by his research of factories of the time. These factories had enormous windows and were usually painted in bright whites. Jack’s beautiful set captures the warehouse feel of the factory while providing a terrific backdrop for scenes that take place in multiple locations. Prop designer Wendy Huber has furnished the set with wonderful period touches, including four vintage industrial sewing machines. The lighting design of Guy Rhodes adds incredible texture and variety to the world of the play.
Costume designer Brenda Winstead delivers the looks and style of the 1950s with her glorious costumes. From the workers in the factory to the management in the office, every detail is in place. And when the characters cut loose at the annual picnic, it is a visual delight.
The acting company is full of incredible talents. We are so lucky to have these 14 remarkable performers on our stage.
It has been a pleasure to dive into this gem of a musical at Theatre at the Center. I do hope you will join us for the fun!