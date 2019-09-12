The new season at Munster's Theatre at the Center is opening on a comedic note.
The 1950s musical "The Pajama Game" previews Sept. 12 at Theatre at the Center and officially opens Sept. 15. The production, directed by Linda Fortunato, is based on the 1950's book "7 1/2 Cents."
"It's actually a fun story," said Elizabeth Telford, who portrays Babe in "The Pajama Game." Telford said the story revolves around pajama factory workers who "fight for higher pay."
In the spirit of the 1950's time period, the higher pay is actually 7 1/2 cents, Telford said, with a laugh.
Portraying Babe's love interest Sid in the show is Curtis Bannister, another employee, who has a higher position in the workplace.
"The character I play falls in love with someone on the other side who's in management at the company. So there's a conflict," Telford said.
The actress said she's been enjoying rehearsing for the show and singing the classic songs in the production.
"The score is amazing," the actress said. Songs include such tunes as "Hey There," "Steam Heat," and "Hernando's Hideway."
Part of the fun of the production, Telford said, is that this is a show written nearly seven decades ago and it has some of the sensibilities and ideas from that era. She said it was interesting to see how men and women interacted during that time period.
The actress said director Fortunato looked carefully for actors who worked well together. Telford said it's been great to share the stage with her fellow cast members.
"We're having a blast trying to tell this story," Telford said. Telford hadn't seen the film "The Pajama Game" before she was cast as Babe. But after she was cast she made a point to watch the movie and read the book "7 1/2 Cents." The book, she explained, is actually told from character Sid's point of view.
It was back in grade school when Telford became interested in the theater craft.
"As a kid, I was always more interested in visual arts. I was shy," Telford said. After she did a play in eighth grade, though, she was bitten by the acting bug.
"I thought it was the most terrifying and thrilling thing I'd ever done and I still do," Telford said. She said she often still gets jitters whenever she walks on stage. But, she feels that's a good thing because it keeps her on her toes.
"It makes it so it's never boring," she said.
Also starring in Theatre at the Center's "The Pajama Game" are Cynthia Carter, Kelly Felthous, Jason Grimm, Dan Klarer, Rick Rapp and Steve Silver.