The Q Brothers continue their unique holiday production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
The show is an energetic hip-hop rendition of the holiday classic. The show, performed by Q Brothers Collective, is directed and created by brothers GQ and JQ along with Jax and Pos.
"I couldn't be happier that we're back in Chicago," said Postell Pringle, cast member, creator and one of The Q Brothers Collective. "This has been a popular show for the holidays."
The story follows the original Dickins' classic but adds music to the mix and veers off on various tangents.
Pringle said he and his fellow cast members call themselves "ractors."
"We're a bunch of rappers and actors. We all do music and act in other productions too. But, our primary passion is our (own) work," Pringle said.
"Q Brothers Christmas" and other works created by the group, he explained, really came out of the fact that they "wanted to make sure we always had employment."
In the holiday show, which tells the story of mean-spirited Scrooge who changes and later becomes focused on spreading the spirit of love and joy, The Q Brothers Collective offers their own musical take on the story.
"We use hip-hop to explain those feelings," Pringle said.
According to Pringle, all the members of the group also work on their own projects outside of the team. "Then we bring all the stuff (we've learned and worked on) back to the Collective," he said.
While JQ and GQ are actual brothers, Pringle said, the Collective is very much a family.
"It's the family you choose," he said.
In this year's production of "Q Brothers Christmas Carol,' actor John Hoogenakker performed as Scrooge for a limited time in the show.
FYI: "Q Brothers Christmas Carol" runs to Dec. 30 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, Chicago. Tickets range from $30 to $52. Call 312-595-5600 or visit chicagoshakes.com.