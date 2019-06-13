Ray Scott Crawford, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s “The Queen Bees,” sees the musical homage appealing to multiple generations of theater and music fans.
“A lot of our audiences remember the music from their own personal high school days and college days,” he said. “I remember it from my older siblings. And I think younger kids like it because it’s nostalgic and because the fashions are fun and from movies like ‘Dirty Dancing.’”
Opening June 19 and running through June 29, “The Queen Bees” follows Diane, Connie and Brenda, a trio of young singers, as they make their way out of their Queens, New York home base in the early '60s and onto the world stage.
Despite dominating the charts and achieving fame with audiences throughout the country, struggles, both amongst the trio and outside of their control, threaten the singers collectively and individually.
Featuring late '50s and early '60s girl group smashes such as “My Boyfriend’s Back” and “Leader of The Pack” along with mid-'60s staples such as “California Dreamin,” “Bees” was created by Rob Urbinati, a mainstay of the New York City theater strata whose CV includes more than two dozen director’s credits. The musical revue made its debut in Queens in 2015.
“Bees” keeps with a Canterbury Summer Theatre tradition by staging a musical revue as the second show of its season.
“It kind of gets the toes tapping and sets the stage for the musical hijiinks for the rest of the summer,” Crawford said. “It’s got a little deeper book than some of the other musicals have. It’s still funny and it has great songs from the '50s and '60s.”
Canterbury’s “Bees” in the musical production are Kaitlin Feely, Ariya Hawkins and Annie Barker.
“They have the music down and they’re doing really good,” Crawford said of his cast.
Next up for Canterbury Summer Theatre’s 2019 summer lineup is “Vanities: The Musical,” scheduled to open July 3.