Famed Chicago blues guitarist/vocalist and Blues Hall of Fame member Jody Williams died of cancer at the Munster Med Inn in Munster on Dec. 1.
Williams, who recorded with legends including Howlin’ Wolf, Otis Spann and his childhood friend Bo Diddley, as well as under his own name, was 83. Williams was a resident of St. John. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Hadenfelt, his daughters Marilyn Murphy and Sissy Williams, sons Anthony and Jason Williams, grandchildren Justin, Noel, Joseph, Joshua, River and Ethan Williams and Gerold Murphy, along with several nieces and nephews.
In the early 1950s, Williams was an in-demand session player who spent years as the house guitarist for Chess Records, backing many famous artists in the studio.
Williams recorded his first solo album in 1955 and had success before serving his country in the U.S. Army. Upon returning, Williams soon after retired from playing in the 1960s to utilize training he received in the service and spent the next three decades working in the computer industry.
Williams thrilled blues fans and his musical contemporaries alike when he triumphantly returned to playing the blues around 2000. He gave fans the incredible 2002 comeback album “Return Of A Legend” and 2004’s “You Left Me In The Dark,” both for the Evidence label.
A mentor and influence in those early years to such up and coming blues guitarists as Otis Rush and Buddy Guy, Williams was inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame in Memphis in 2013 and into the Chicago Blues Hall Of Fame in 2015. Fans can pay their respects to this great Bluesman on Dec. 9 at Leak & Sons Funeral Home (7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.) in Chicago. The wake is at 2 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m.
RETURN OF THE RHAPSODY
With the success of the music biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen’s original surviving members – Brian May and Roger Taylor – have announced the group will again be heading out on a 23-show tour with Adam Lambert. "The Rhapsody North American Tour" will be performed Aug. 9 at Chicago's United Center. Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at LiveNation.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Doors of Chicago perform Saturday on would have been the 75th birthday of late Doors founder and vocalist Jim Morrison at The Acorn Theatre (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Showtime is 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Tickets are $30. More: thedoorsofchicago.com or acorntheater.org.
• After sitting in on some of the Acoustic Open Mic events at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Dan Lemmon performs a full concert set from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with his own Lowell-based band, The Lemmon Brothers. As with all of The Bin’s weekly Sunday afternoon musical shows, the event will be broadcast live in real time on RegionRadio.Live and is free to all ages. Complimentary refreshments are served.
• The Jamrose Band’s dynamic duo Nicole Jamrose and Mark Soljacich will rock out this Saturday at Goodfella’s Bar & Grill (11200 W. 129th Ave.) in Cedar Lake from 8 to 11 p.m. More: jamrose.net.
• Northwest Indiana’s eleven-piece R&B ensemble – HEAVY -- makes its debut appearance on Saturday at Mark O's Bar & Grill (435 Ridge Road) in Munster for what they are billing as a “Pre-Holiday Bash.” Advance reservations are suggested for the 9 p.m. show, where the band will be giving away limited amounts of t-shirts at the start of each performance set. Cover: $5. More: 219-836-2056.
• Northwest Indiana’s regional music favorites Jeff Massey of Steepwater Band and Greg Ashby will team up to rock the house at Finnegans (1074 Joliet St./U.S.30) in Dyer next Wednesday, Dec. 12.
• Local vocalist Rhonda Sulcer-Janowski will be performing at 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Lake Station-New Chicago Library (2007 Central Ave.) in Lake Station. Refreshments will be served; and admission is free for this family-friendly event, although pre-registration is requested. More: 219- 962-2409 or http://events.lcplin.org/event/1406928.
• Liz Mandeville is this Sunday’s guest artist at The Region Ale Jazz Sunday Brunch hosted weekly by Sutton Entertainment and The Calumet Jazz Band at the Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville from noon to 3 p.m. Local musicians are welcome to step up and perform at each Sunday's event. More: facebook.com/suttonmusicco.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. Hwy. 20) in Porter welcomes the country sounds of High Noon on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by an Open Stage Jam Night on Saturday that starts at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.