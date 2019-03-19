Outdoor recreation in the Region received important play in its own backyard earlier this ye…

Northwest Indiana hospitals say they're increasingly adding technologies and services so tha…

For your information

A sample of shows coming to the Region:

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond:

The 14th annual Chi-Town Blues Fest, March 23

Boys II Men, March 29

Brian McKnight and Stokley, April 19

Morris Day & The Time and Sheila E, April 20

Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 25

RBRM: 4 the Love of It Tour, June 1

Theatre at the Center:

"Million Dollar Quartet," continuing through March 31

"Dames at Sea", May 2 to June 2

"Over The Tavern," July 11 to Aug. 11

"The Pajama Game," Sept. 12 to Oct. 13

"White Christmas," Nov. 14 to Dec. 22

Lean on Me: The Brotherhood of Rock and Roll starring Michael Ingersoll and Christopher Kale Jones, April 6

Switchback Americana, June 9

Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul, June 15

Master Magician: Dennis Watkins, June 23

"We've Only Just Begun," Aug. 24

"A Man & His Prostate," Aug. 25

Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino:

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, March 30

Larry the Cable Guy, April 5

Howie Mandel, April 13

Tyler Henry - The Hollywood Medium, May 11

The Beach Boys, Aug. 2

Memorial Opera House

"La Cage Aux Folles," April 26 to May 12

"Mamma Mia," July 12 to July 28

"The Mouse Trap," Sept. 27 to Oct. 13

"Miracle on 34th Street," Nov. 29 to Dec. 15

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra:

"The Keys to France," April 5

"One Small Step: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing," May 17