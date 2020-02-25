The songs of John Denver shine in the spotlight in 'Almost Heaven'

For fans of troubadour John Denver, the latest production starring on stage at Munster's Theatre at the Center is a must see.

"Almost Heaven: John Denver's America" continues through March 22 at Theatre at the Center.

"Almost Heaven," which was created by Denver's manager Harold Thau, celebrates Denver's life and career through its relaying of various stories of his life and performances of his songs. Certain segments of the story are also told through the reading of letters, which proves to work well.

The show is a charming slice of musical theater and one can rightfully label it more of a revue or concert than a play.

Song after song rolls on in the production. The tunes starring in the show are a blend of Denver's playful as well as poignant selections.

Steven Romero Schaeffer stars as Denver in the musical. Schaeffer showcases Denver's likeable side and audience members come away with a better understanding of what inspired the singer/songwriter's tunes.

Songs included on the show's playlist are "Rocky Mountain High," "Annie's Song," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," "Country Roads" and others.