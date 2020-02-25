The songs of John Denver shine in the spotlight in 'Almost Heaven'

For fans of troubadour John Denver, the latest production starring on stage at Munster's Theatre at the Center is a must see.
"Almost Heaven: John Denver's America" continues through March 22 at Theatre at the Center.
"Almost Heaven," which was created by Denver's manager Harold Thau, celebrates Denver's life and career through its relaying of various stories of his life and performances of his songs. Certain segments of the story are also told through the reading of letters, which proves to work well.
The show is a charming slice of musical theater and one can rightfully label it more of a revue or concert than a play.
Song after song rolls on in the production. The tunes starring in the show are a blend of Denver's playful as well as poignant selections.
Steven Romero Schaeffer stars as Denver in the musical. Schaeffer showcases Denver's likeable side and audience members come away with a better understanding of what inspired the singer/songwriter's tunes.
Songs included on the show's playlist are "Rocky Mountain High," "Annie's Song," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," "Country Roads" and others.
Throughout the production, directed by Linda Fortunato, fans can really see how Denver's music crossed genres from country and folk to pop.
Along with Schaeffer, other cast members starring in the production are Shannon McEldowney, Andrew Mueller, Sara Geist and Tommy Malouf. Additional musicians performing in "Almost Heaven" are William Underwood, Malcolm Ruhl and Alison Tatum.
Among musical highlights in the show are the performances of "Rhymes and Reasons," "Fly Away," "Rocky Mountain High," "Calypso," "Leaving on a Jet Plane," "I'm Sorry" and "Thank God I'm a Country Boy."
FYI: "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America" runs through March 22 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $42 to $46. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. A dinner/theater event will take place March 5. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. with show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $55 for the March 5 dinner/theater event, which includes the meal, games, show and other surprises.
12 Things to do in the Region this week