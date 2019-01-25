Young actors from the Region and Chicagoland will bring one of Shakespeare's beloved works to life this weekend in Munster.
"The Tempest" will be performed at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Theatre at The Center in Munster.
The show is being performed by the 13-member Youth Ensemble at the center. The ensemble is from the Theatre Kids education and acting class program.
The young thespians hail from Munster, Highland, Valparaiso, Lansing and Orland Park.
"The Tempest," penned by The Bard in the early 1600s, tells the story of sorcerer Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, who are stranded on an island.
Magic, a shipwreck, disagreements with other family members, devious plots and other adventurous happenings are all part of the popular play.
The Theatre Kids program has presented a variety of shows through the years at the center. The show is produced and directed by Patty Bird.
The Theater for Young Audiences season concludes with "Little Red Riding Hood" April 8-14, with the classic adventures of the little heroine, Grandma and a hungry wolf, produced by Charles Misovye and Associates.
The end of the TYA season is always celebrated with The Prince and Princess Party, from 10 a.m. to noon on April 13, with an opportunity for children to dress up as their favorite Prince and Princess.
Guests can enjoy activities, food and fun including a buffet lunch of chicken tenders, fries, juice box and chocolate sundae for $12 per person. Tickets for that Saturday's performances of "Little Red Riding Hood" are available for an additional cost.
All TYA public performance prices are $8 per student and $10 for adults. School group prices are $6.50 per student, $8.00 per adult, and for groups of 100 or more, students are $5.50 per student and $8.00 per adult. One complimentary ticket is issued for every 25 paid students.
Tickets are available at the Box Office: 219-836-3255 or www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com.
