Actor Mark Lancaster finds it fascinating to work on "The Winter's Tale."
Lancaster portrays the Bear/Jailer in "The Winter's Tale," which continues through June 9 in the Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre in Chicago.
"I have to tell the story without using facial expressions," Lancaster said. His enormous costume for his character of the Bear is essentially a full puppet.
It's a unique character to portray, Lancaster said, adding that there are various physical challenges that come into play when bringing the Bear to life. The actor said one of the first things he thought of was how he was "going to see" while donning the costume.
But Lancaster, who has worked as a creature effects model, said he's versed in body awareness on stage as well as visual set awareness.
"The Winter's Tale," directed by Goodman Theatre's artistic director Robert Falls, is Shakespeare's story revolving around a king who accuses his wife of having an affair and suspects the child she is carrying is not his. With his accusations and plans for revenge, tragedies and other problems follow as the production becomes a real roller coaster of events.
The play, Lancaster explained, features comedic and tragic aspects of the human condition. While there's tragedy in the beginning of the production, the play moves on to a more hopeful path, he said.
"You get elements of hope, redemption and atonement," Lancaster said.
Working with director Falls, the actor said, is rewarding.
"Robert Falls allowed us the opportunity to sit around the table and analyze the script for the first two weeks," Lancaster said. "Everyone in the room was permitted a voice."
Lancaster said Falls was so good about letting cast members give their thoughts on their characters and the story. "He's so open to everyone's opinion. Everyone's voice is valid."
For Lancaster, working on Shakespeare is always interesting. "The language is so much fun to speak," he said. Lancaster said "MacBeth" is actually his favorite of Shakespeare's plays.
The actor, who grew up in Dallas, Texas, has lived in Chicago since 2007. This is the first time Lancaster is acting at Goodman Theatre. Other theater credits include Lyric Opera of Chicago, Oak Park Festival Theatre, Wildclaw Theatre and Babes with Blades.