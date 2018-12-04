There are exciting things happening in a little "theatrical" seasonal shop in Munster.
"The Holiday Shop" opens Dec. 4 and continues through Dec. 15 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Theatre at the Center's Theatre for Young Audiences at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts is presenting the holiday production geared to children and their families.
"The Holiday Shop," written and directed by Charlie Misovye and produced by Charles Misovye and Associates, features character Johnny and his travels and adventures through a theatrical international playground. After he finds a magic snow globe, Johnny's adventures begin as he learns about traditions from around the world. Toys come to life in this presentation which also features music, Santa, an elf and more.
Misovye is the coordinator of the Theatre for Young Audiences program. The play is geared to children pre-school age through fifth grade.
On weekdays, school groups may attend the show. Public performances will be presented on the weekend. Groups attending the show may enter a "Create Your Own Christmas Card" contest to win a Family-4 Pass to Zao Island in Highland.
FYI: Public performances of "The Holiday Shop" will be held at 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. School group performances are held during the week. Tickets to all public performances are $8 for children and $10 for adults with special school group tickets priced at $6.50 for students and $8 for adults or a $5.50 student price for groups of 100 or more paid student reservations. There's an option to have group lunches in the dining room following the 11:15 a.m. weekday performances. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.