Theater master classes for youth attract Broadway talent

Imagine being a young songwriter and getting tips from a creative team who really know how to construct a tune. After all, they wrote “Let It Go.”

The husband-and-wife songwriting duo of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez are just some of the luminaries who have signed on to give master classes and advise fledgling artists as a way to benefit the nonprofit TheaterWorksUSA.

Joining the Oscar- and Tony-winners for virtual tutorials are Tony award-winning Broadway director Jerry Zaks and Tony-nominee Judy Kuhn. Broadway director Stephen Brackett, composer Joe Iconis, two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy and Broadway musical director Kimberly Grigsby are also involved.

“The theater makers and the actors have all just come together trying to find ways to use their creativity to keep theater alive, to blow on the embers to keep it alive until we can all be in a space together again,” said Anderson-Lopez, half of the team that wrote “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.”

The participating composers, performers and directors will use Zoom to offer their expertise on audition technique and performance. Some classes will be one-on-ones and others will have multiple participants. Prices range from $35-$150 with most of the teachers donating their time.