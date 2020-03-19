Theater Outlook: Updates on concert, play and production cancellations amid coronavirus outbreak

The Region's entertainment scene, as well as the entertainment landscape throughout the country and the world, have been greatly affected by the coronavirus.

Every day there is news about different show cancellations, postponements and reschedulings.

We've compiled a list of Region and Chicagoland productions that have been either canceled completely, postponed or rescheduled. Whenever possible there's also information about ticket refunds, exchanges and other options. The following list is just a sample of shows that were canceled or postponed. Visit nwi.com for a more extensive list of cancellations and reschedulings as the weeks go on.

Theatre at the Center

Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. TheatreAtTheCenter.com. Theatre at the Center canceled its remaining performances of "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America," which was scheduled until March 22. Also canceled are Creole Stomp (March 27); Waco Brothers concert (March 28); Purdue Varsity Glee Club (March 29); and John-Mark McGaha tribute to Stevie Wonder (April 4).