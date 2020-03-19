Theater Outlook: Updates on concert, play and production cancellations amid coronavirus outbreak

The Region's entertainment scene, as well as the entertainment landscape throughout the country and the world, have been greatly affected by the coronavirus.
Every day there is news about different show cancellations, postponements and reschedulings.
We've compiled a list of Region and Chicagoland productions that have been either canceled completely, postponed or rescheduled. Whenever possible there's also information about ticket refunds, exchanges and other options. The following list is just a sample of shows that were canceled or postponed. Visit nwi.com for a more extensive list of cancellations and reschedulings as the weeks go on.
Theatre at the Center
Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. TheatreAtTheCenter.com. Theatre at the Center canceled its remaining performances of "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America," which was scheduled until March 22. Also canceled are Creole Stomp (March 27); Waco Brothers concert (March 28); Purdue Varsity Glee Club (March 29); and John-Mark McGaha tribute to Stevie Wonder (April 4).
The Theatre for Young Audiences' run of "Aladdin," which was to run April 13 to 19 has been suspended. Theatre Kids classes are also suspended. The Prince and Princess Party in the center's dining room, scheduled for April 18, has also been canceled.
In addition, the theater's 30th anniversary Big Band concerts and dinner on April 18 are canceled.
The Doo-Wop Show, scheduled for April 5, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Theater personnel are asking patrons to consider converting the value of their tickets to a tax deductible donation. They can also issue a gift certificate in the amount of the ticket purchase to be used for a future performance. As of press time, all shows and other events scheduled after April 29 are scheduled to go on. Food operations at the center, including Sunday brunches, are also canceled.
Call 219-836-3255 for information about theater cancellations. For dining operation questions, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.
Footlight Players and Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. FootlightPlayers.org.
The closing weekend of "Gypsy," scheduled for March 20 to 22, has been canceled. "Friday Night at Footlight" Open Mic, scheduled for March 27, has also been canceled.
Vu Jazz Festival at Valparaiso University
The 35th annual Vu Jazz Festival, scheduled for the first week of April, has been canceled. Visit valpo.edu.
Memorial Opera House
Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso, has canceled various performances. Among those canceled are Echoes of Pompei on March 20. The concert has been rescheduled for May 22. Tickets for March 20 will be honored. Educational programs will be postponed until the fall. Visit memorialoperahouse.com.
Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra
The concert, "Carmina Burana and Firebird," scheduled for April 3, has been postponed to sometime in June. Visit nisorchestra.org
Chicago Children's Theatre
Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine, Chicago, has canceled the remaining performances of "Red Kite, Brown Box." All classes have also been canceled.
The spring premiere of "Me...Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of a Young Jane Goodall" is postponed until the fall of 2020. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org.
Timeline Theatre Company
Timeline Theatre Company, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago, has canceled the remaining performances of "Kill Move Paradise." Visit timelinetheatre.com for more information.
The Goodman Theatre
The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, is suspending performances of "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play." Visit goodmantheatre.org for more information.
Broadway in Chicago shows
These shows are scheduled at various theaters. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com for more information.
Keane, Cause and Effect Tour on March 20 at Cadillac Palace Theatre will be rescheduled for another date.
"My Fair Lady," scheduled to run March 24 to April 12, at Cadillac Palace Theatre, has been rescheduled to May 12-23, 2021.
"Once Upon a One More Time," scheduled for April 14-May 17, has been canceled.
"The Choir of Man," scheduled for April 14-19, has been rescheduled for Feb. 2-7, 2021.
"The Crown - Live!, scheduled for April 28 to May 17, has been rescheduled to Feb. 23-28, 2021.
"The Simon and Garfunkel Story," scheduled for May 12 to 17, has been rescheduled to Dec. 1 to 6, 2020.