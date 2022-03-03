Theatergoers get a ‘Clue’ in LaPorte

LaPorte Little Theatre Club director Matt Robinson was in a position other play directors may be envious of with his production of “Clue: On Stage” a little more than seven days before opening night.

“We’ve got a little more than a week out and things are going great,” he said. “We’re ready for an audience, basically. A lot of times in community theater we don’t seem to be where we want to be at this point. We may seem to want another half week or so before opening, but we’re going to be in good shape.”

Opening Friday and running through March 13, “Clue” originated as a board game more than seven decades ago, where players flip cards, roll dice and move characters across the board to see which of the suspects murdered a mansion owner.

In 1985, “Clue” was adapted for the big screen, featuring Michael McKean, Madeline Khan and Tim Curry in its cast. While “Clue: The Movie” was met with a lukewarm reception critically and at the box office, it has become a cult favorite over the last 35-plus years.

“I grew up watching that '80s movie with Tim Curry and Madeline Khan and all the other great actors and actresses and I always loved that movie … as a kid growing up, I really enjoyed it,” said Robinson, who is also the play’s set designer. “When I found the script, I saw that it somewhat follows the movie’s storyline.”

Robinson’s “Clue” cast consists of Alexander Bonner, Scott Lenig, Bryan Redeagle, Katy Garland, Max Principe, Patty Nocek, Andrea Bertsch, Ben Keller, Kenna Blair, Mary Watterson, Michael Thomas, Trent Kaerscher, Parker Peterson and Marie Parrette.

“I hope audiences come and have a good time,” Robinson said. “It’s going to make you laugh. It’s pretty much a straight comedy with some slapstick-y humor. I hope people have a good time and leave the theater smiling.”

Next up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club is a production of the drama “Letters to Sala,” scheduled to open May 6.

FYI: “Clue: On Stage” runs at 7:30 p.m. March 4-5 and March 11-12, 2 p.m. March 6 and 13 at LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 “A” St., LaPorte. Tickets are $17 for adults, $16 for seniors, $13 for students. Call 219-362-5113 or visit laportelittletheatreclub.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0