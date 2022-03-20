Theaters will offer a variety of entertainment this year

The theater/entertainment scene in the Region and around the world has been pretty much nonexistent during the past two years of the pandemic.

Toward the middle of last year, though, stages were starting to open up and with the coming of 2022, the entertainment industry is starting to come back in a positive way.

In the Region, many theaters are beginning to fill their rosters with everything from plays and comedy nights to rock concerts, orchestral shows, dance productions and more.

Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG) in Gary, said it's wonderful to see the entertainment scene starting to come alive once again.

"It's essential because it's a tool to both enlighten and educate young people (and others) in the community," Spencer said about the theater art.

He said West Side Theatre Guild will be presenting a full schedule of offerings this year.

"We're very grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve our community in a variety of capacities," he said.

An assortment of shows will be presented at WSTG, including August Wilson's "Fences" on April 8, 9 and 10; and "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on May 6 and 7. Spencer said he'll be stepping into the role of Joseph for the production. He also performed in that role a decade ago.

Spencer said West Side Theatre Guild and other venues in the Region are valued by entertainment fans.

"Northwest Indiana has a rich collection of arts and cultural offerings," Spencer added.

At The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, Trama Catering has been helping to present various entertainment offerings with center personnel in the venue's large ballroom. Joe Trama, founder of Trama Catering, said since the Theatre at the Center has not been open in the past two years, they had to find another safe way of entertaining people.

Throughout the last couple of years, the center has offered Comedy Nights; Movie with Dinner events, which also have featured Zoom presentations by some of the cast members in films that have been shown; plays such as "Love Letters"; and more.

On April 22, a special Titanic dinner and program will be featured at CVPA.

"We've been trying to do a good job at coming up with innovative programs," Trama said. It's all been done safely and with social distancing in mind as well.

In the summer, the center will plan to have its occasional Rhythm on Ridge events, which take place both inside and outside and include food, drinks and live music.

Jeff Casey, managing director of Towle Theater in Hammond, said they are going forward with a full schedule of theatrical presentations this year.

"We're thrilled to be back at it full time," Casey said.

The theater is known for bringing many inventive works, also regional premiere pieces and other interesting shows to the stage.

On April 1-3, the Towle Youth Theater Ensemble will perform "I Hate Shakespeare" by Steph DeFerie. "Hope and Gravity" takes the stage from May 6-22; and "Reefer Madness" runs July 8-24. The Towle's "Lights Up 2022" season also includes "The Last Lifeboat" in September.

Casey said while things are looking up for theaters in general, they're definitely not out of the woods yet.

"It doesn't mean we're back to thriving. ... We need people to come out and see the great shows we're presenting," he said.

Various other theaters and concert halls in the Region have been entertaining people in greater ways again since the end of last year.

One of the newest players in the entertainment market is Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. The casino opened last spring, but Hard Rock Live, its state-of-the-art concert hall, opened in September with a performance by the band Disturbed.

It since has had a performance by The Jacksons in February, and a March concert by Clint Black and will feature Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience on April 9; Ashanti and Mya on April 15; The Live to Rock Tour featuring Skid Row, Warrant and Lita Ford on June 4; and Wanda Sykes on June 17. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond also has a full concert schedule coming up.

On the roster at The Venue will be Morris Day and The Time on April 23; The Temptations, May 4; George Benson and Terisa Griffin, Aug. 5; Three Dog Night, Oct. 7; and An Intimate Evening with Tyrese, Nov. 12. Visit caesars.com for more information.

At The Hobart Art Theater in Hobart, an assortment of acts have been livening up the stage for a good part of 2021, and that will continue through 2022.

The Hobart Art Theater's schedule includes The Wailers on March 23; Lauren Alaina, March 24; Killer of Giants, March 26; and Lanco, March 31. Visit brickartlive.com for more information.

Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso has events scheduled for the upcoming season, including The Midwest Big Band in early March, and Echoes of Pompeii: A Tribute to Pink Floyd on May 14. Visit memorialoperahouse.com for more information.

Fans of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra once again can enjoy the eclectic music performed by the group. The orchestra began its new 80 + 20 Season of Anniversaries in December. This new season marks the 80th anniversary of the orchestra and the 20th anniversary that music director/conductor Kirk Muspratt has been at the helm.

On the symphony's bill of shows, which take place at Living Hope Church located on the Merrillville/Crown Point border, is "Movie Classics" on May 5 and 6 and "Iconic Hits of the '70s" on June 16 and 17. For more information, visit nisorchestra.org.

