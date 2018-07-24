Individuals familiar with the legendary columns of Ann Landers will want to check out the latest production at Theatre at the Center in Munster.
"The Lady With All The Answers" continues through Aug. 12 at TATC. The show offers insight and a closer look at the career and life of Landers. Starring as Landers is Janet Ulrich Brooks, who does a fine job of bringing the life of the famous advice columnist to life. Brooks is all at once charming, humorous, pensive and, at times, a bit edgy while on stage.
The 90-minute production, a fascinating and well-written work by David Rambo, is set in Landers' Chicago apartment during the time she must compose one of the most significant columns of her career.
Brooks offers a strong performance of the woman who made a great impact on American culture and society. The actress' energy, ability to make good use of the stage and spot-on Landers accent are among admirable aspects of the play.
It's a nice touch to have the actress reading letters to the audience throughout the show and then commenting on their content. Also interesting is the fact that Brooks occasionally asks audience members questions, including polling theatergoers on how many people would marry the same person again.
"The Lady With All The Answers" offers much food for thought in that it showcases how Landers was at the head of the advice game in tackling issues such as problem marriages, homosexuality, equality and other important topics in many of her columns.
Time passes quickly while watching this show. There are no lagging or boring moments and Brooks keeps one's attention from beginning to end.
Also at the center is the exhibit "Making Headlines: From Ann Landers to Walter Winchell," displayed through Sept. 3, at the Atrium Gallery of South Shore Arts, located just outside the theater.
FYI: "The Lady With All The Answers" continues through Aug. 12 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets range from $42 to $46. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.