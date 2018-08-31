The Joseph Jefferson Awards committee recently announced nominations for excellence in Chicagoland productions during the 2017-2018 season.
Munster's Theatre at the Center received three nominations for Jeff Awards, including two for individual performances in a show and one for a musical or revue.
"Forever Plaid," which ran from May 3 to June 3 at TATC, was nominated in the Ensemble category for Musical or Revue. Entertainer Yando Lopez, who portrayed the role of Jinx in "Forever Plaid," earned a nomination for Performer In A Revue.
The Solo Performer category also featured a nomination for Janet Ulrich Brooks, who starred as Ann Landers in "The Lady With All The Answers." The one-woman play about Landers' life and career ran from July 12 to Aug. 12.
In the Solo Performance category, other nominees include Stacy Keach for "Pamplona" at Goodman Theatre; Kate Fry for "The Belle of Amherst" at Court Theatre; Minita Gandhi for 'Muthaland" at 16th Street Theater; and James Leaming for "This Wonderful Life" at American Blues Theater.
The awards, which were founded in 1968, were named for Joseph Jefferson, who acted in Chicago's first theater company during the 19th Century. Awards are given for Equity and Non-Equity work.
Throughout the year, Jeff judges attend productions around Chicagoland and vote by ballot on the shows, performers and other theater craft.
The Jeff Awards are then presented every fall in a special ceremony with an accompanying reception.
The 50th annual Equity Jeff Awards will be presented this year on Oct. 22 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook. There will be special activities and appearances in honor of the monumental anniversary. Performances from some of the nominated shows will also be featured.
Guests may enjoy pre-show appetizers and a cash bar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with ceremony following. After the awards ceremony, guests may attend a buffet reception.
FYI: Advance tickets for the ceremony and pre-and post-show parties, cost $85 ($65 for members of Actors' Equity Association, United Scenic Artists, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers' Association, IATSE, The Dramatists Guild of America and The American Federation of Musicians). There will be an additional charge for tickets purchased at the door. The Jeff Awards evening, which is black-tie optional, is open to the public. To purchase tickets, visit jeffawards.org.