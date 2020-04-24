Theatre at the Center postpones, cancels events and shows through June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Munster's Theatre at the Center has continued to cancel shows through June.

Theater personnel have postponed the April/May engagement of “Talley’s Folly.” The show will be presented during the 2021 Mainstage season and be staged April 29 to May 30, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be updated to patrons’ Theatre at the Center accounts as a credit to redeem for tickets to “Talley's Folly” once 2021 tickets go on sale. Box office staff will contact all patrons to discuss and make arrangements when the box office opens once the shelter in place is lifted.

The May 5 “Tuesday Matinee Series” concert starring The Neverly Brothers has been postponed and rescheduled to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, with all previously purchased tickets automatically honored, and patrons’ accounts updated to the new date. The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show on April 5 has been postponed. A new date will be determined.