Theatre at the Center postpones, cancels events and shows through June

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Munster's Theatre at the Center has continued to cancel shows through June.
Theater personnel have postponed the April/May engagement of “Talley’s Folly.” The show will be presented during the 2021 Mainstage season and be staged April 29 to May 30, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be updated to patrons’ Theatre at the Center accounts as a credit to redeem for tickets to “Talley's Folly” once 2021 tickets go on sale. Box office staff will contact all patrons to discuss and make arrangements when the box office opens once the shelter in place is lifted.
The May 5 “Tuesday Matinee Series” concert starring The Neverly Brothers has been postponed and rescheduled to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, with all previously purchased tickets automatically honored, and patrons’ accounts updated to the new date. The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show on April 5 has been postponed. A new date will be determined.
Other shows canceled include "Lovesick Blues: Remembering Hank Williams” (June 6), the June 12th Comedy Night at the CVPA dinner and show, "Mojo and the Mannish Boys with Wayne Baker Brooks” (June 13), “Heartache Tonight-A Tribute to The Eagles” (June 19), the Artist Lounge Live Series concert “Silly Love songs-A Tribute to Paul McCartney” (June 20) and the MS Charity Dinner in the CVPA dining room on June 20.
For more information, call the TATC hotline at 219-836-3395 to leave a message to have your call returned. For information on dining events, call Trama Catering at 219-836-1930, Ext. 2. Visit.TheatreAtTheCenter.com and CVPA.org.
