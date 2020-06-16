Theatre at the Center postpones summer musical production

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The popular musical "Ain't Misbehavin' - The Fats Waller Musical" was set to play Munster's Theatre at the Center July 9 to Aug. 9. Due to the pandemic and a possibility in changes in gathering size guidelines, theater personnel have postponed the run of the musical.

"Ain't Misbehavin' "will be rescheduled for a later date in the Mainstage Season. The date will be determined soon.

Theater representatives will contact patrons with more details on previously purchased tickets for that show and other information on season subscriptions once theater employees return to the workplace.

The following June shows have been canceled: “Heartache Tonight-A Tribute to The Eagles” (June 19), the Artist Lounge Live Series concert “Silly Love Songs-A Tribute to Paul McCartney” (June 20) and the MS Charity Dinner in the CVPA dining room on June 20.

Theater patrons may convert the value of previously purchased tickets to any canceled concerts and performances to a tax-deductible donation to help offset the Theatre at the Center’s loss of revenue. Box office staff can also issue a gift certificate in the amount of the ticket purchase valid for any future performances. Performances and events scheduled after Aug. 9 are still planned.