Theatre at the Center postpones summer musical production

The popular musical "Ain't Misbehavin' - The Fats Waller Musical" was set to play Munster's Theatre at the Center July 9 to Aug. 9. Due to the pandemic and a possibility in changes in gathering size guidelines, theater personnel have postponed the run of the musical.
"Ain't Misbehavin' "will be rescheduled for a later date in the Mainstage Season. The date will be determined soon.
Theater representatives will contact patrons with more details on previously purchased tickets for that show and other information on season subscriptions once theater employees return to the workplace.
The following June shows have been canceled: “Heartache Tonight-A Tribute to The Eagles” (June 19), the Artist Lounge Live Series concert “Silly Love Songs-A Tribute to Paul McCartney” (June 20) and the MS Charity Dinner in the CVPA dining room on June 20.
Theater patrons may convert the value of previously purchased tickets to any canceled concerts and performances to a tax-deductible donation to help offset the Theatre at the Center’s loss of revenue. Box office staff can also issue a gift certificate in the amount of the ticket purchase valid for any future performances. Performances and events scheduled after Aug. 9 are still planned.
For more information, call the TATC hotline at 219-836-3395 to leave a message and your call will be returned.
Also, visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com and CVPA.org for more information.
