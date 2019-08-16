Munster's Theatre at the Center will have its 30th anniversary 2020 preview show on Aug. 18.
The free show, featuring upcoming productions at TATC, begins at 4:30 p.m.
The one-hour presentation showcases songs and scenes from Theatre at the Center's five upcoming Mainstage shows. Those interested in attending must make reservations to obtain the free tickets. Call the box office at 219-836-3255.
On the agenda for the new season will be "Almost Heaven - John Denver's America"; "Talley's Folly," starring TATC's artistic director Linda Fortunato and her husband Sean Fortunato; "Ain't Misbehavin'"; "Hello Dolly"; and "Elf - The Musical."
Among performers featured during the preview show will be Linda and Sean Fortunato; E. Faye Butler; Cory Goodrich; Curtis Bannister; Lorenzo Rush Jr.; and Michael Kurowski.
FYI: Theatre at the Center's Free Preview Show will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the theater, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Call 219-836-3255 to secure tickets for the preview. Visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. The TATC box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.