Tickets on sale for 'The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical'

The pre-Broadway world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical"" will be presented July 19- Aug. 21 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Starring in the production will be Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs. Also in the production will be Javier Muñoz, Christiana Cole, Masako Haley, Tiffany Mann, Michael Tacconi, and Christian Thompson among other ensemble members.

The production features music by Elton John and is directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The show is based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 hit film.

"The Devil Wears Prada" is produced by Kevin McCollum, who has also produced "Six," "Avenue Q," "In The Heights" and "Rent." along with Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish. It's presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Tickets run $33 to $110. Select premium tickets are also available. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

