Fans of comedy, magic, ventriloquism and animal antics will want to be in the audience when Todd Oliver performs at Munster's Theatre at the Center.
Oliver and his menagerie will entertain audiences this weekend. The show Todd Oliver and Friends will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at TATC.
"It's the most comedy and variety you'll see in 90 minutes," Oliver said, during a recent phone interview. He said the show stars the "outrageousness of a talking dog," birds, a bunny and ventriloquist dummies.
"We call it the funniest night of your life," Oliver said, with a chuckle. "And it's a clean comedy show for all ages."
Oliver, who grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, said his show has "evolved" through the years. He's been performing his act at various locales around the country and was a mainstay on the Showboat Branson Belle for more than 10 years. Oliver also was a Top 4 finalist on "America's Got Talent."
"I keep a couple of classic routines (in the act)," Oliver said, adding he'll experiment with new things occasionally.
Oliver said showcasing his "talking" dog Irving has been a real hoot for fans. Another segment of his show that's popular is when he "turns audience members" into ventriloquist dummies.
"Ventriloquism is kind of a sister art of magic," Oliver explained. "Both are a form of illusion. And when combining the two, there's a great value for everyone."
Oliver said, for his shows, he draws from the entertainment that was around him as a kid.
"I grew up at a time in the '60s where I remember laughing together with my family as we watched a television show. That's what I draw from," he said.
Oliver became interested in the art of ventriloquism as a child.
For Oliver, who's always had pets in his life, the animals that share the stage with him are like family, in a sense.
"These animals are pets first -- they're pets that go to work with me," he said. There are actually two Irvings (the talking dogs) that travel with Oliver. He playfully calls them Irving and Irving Jr. So far, there have been six Irvings that have worked with Oliver.
"Everyone gets along," Oliver said, about the star animals.
"When I was a kid, my father had cancer. I was given a ventriloquist dummy when I was 10 years old and my father died three days later. The ventriloquist dummy and my pets really helped me through that," Oliver said.
Oliver said he enjoys the art of comedy and wants to continue bringing humor to audience member's lives.
"My goal is to keep people laughing and to keep families laughing together."