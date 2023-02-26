"Toni Stone" strikes a hit on the stage of The Goodman Theatre in Chicago.
The play, by Lydia R.Diamond, runs to Feb. 26 at the acclaimed Goodman.
"Toni Stone," which is directed by Ron OJ Parson, is a Chicago premiere. The story revolves around Toni Stone, who was the first woman to play professional baseball. Stone had the problems associated with sexism and racism standing in her way but she persevered. Stone played for the Indianapolis Clowns.
Tracy N. Bonner is a standout as the strong willed Stone. She makes the character come alive to where audience members can easily feel for Stone and all she goes through to overcome the obstacles of her profession.
Stone, who was not able to be a part of the All-American Girls Baseball League due to racism, was the first woman to play in the Negro Leagues.
Also starring in the show are Kai A. Ealy, Joseph Aaron Johnson, Chike Johnson, Travis A. Knight, Victor Musoni, Jon Hudson Odom, Matty Robinson, Edgar Miguel Sanchez and Terence Sims.
Stone, who was not able to be a part of the All-American Girls Baseball League due to racism, was the first woman to play in the Negro Leagues. The play was inspired by Martha Ackman's book "Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone." The play, which is sensitively directed by Parson, is filled with strong characters, witty writing and superb acting.
FYI: "Toni Stone" runs to Feb. 26 at The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Tickets run $25 –$80. Visit Goodman Theatre.org/Toni or call 312-443-3800. Visit the Goodman Theatre's website for more information on upcoming shows. Next up at The Goodman is "Layalina," running March 3 to April 2.