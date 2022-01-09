Tony Award-winning 'Oklahoma' sashays its way to Chicago

The contemporary changes of this production "speak more to America today," Grandillo said.

"(The show) feels different but it's that same story, that same romance. The story is just flipped on its head (a little)," he said.

For Grandillo, it's been rewarding to work with such a talented cast and on such an iconic show like this.

"It's been great to say these words and sing these songs that have stood the test of time," Grandillo said. "It's a piece of Americana."

Audiences, so far, have been enthused to see the show.

"It's cool because we're getting audiences with different age ranges," Grandillo said. The actor said, in various cities, the production will also be doing outreach programs to reach communities who may not have had the opportunity to see a great deal of theater.

Grandillo's first exposure to "Oklahoma" was seeing a production in high school. Even now, cast members of the current show, he said, will occasionally watch the film.

"We'll sometimes watch it in groups as a cast," he said, with a chuckle.