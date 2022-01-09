Tony Award-winning 'Oklahoma' sashays its way to Chicago

A contemporary "Oklahoma" will grace the stage of Chicago's CIBC Theatre this week.
"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma" runs Tuesday through Jan. 23 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.
"Oklahoma," which was Rodgers and Hammerstein's first musical, is the story of the developing romance of Curly and Laurey as well as other "triangle-like" love predicaments in a small Oklahoma town. The show originally opened on Broadway in 1943 and the popular film "Oklahoma" debuted in 1955.
In the touring production, Sean Grandillo stars as Curly McLain and Sasha Hutchings portrays Laurey Williams.
"It's been wonderful," said Grandillo about performing in this exciting touring revival of "Oklahoma."
This production has a contemporary feel and features a diverse cast and innovative stagings.
"There are some differences in orchestration and there's a bluegrass band on stage," Grandillo said. He added that the lyrics and dialogue in the musical haven't changed but it's all relayed a bit differently.
Having a bluegrass ensemble creating the music automatically gives the songs a relaxed feel, which slightly veers away from the musical theater big orchestrations from past productions of the show.
The contemporary changes of this production "speak more to America today," Grandillo said.
"(The show) feels different but it's that same story, that same romance. The story is just flipped on its head (a little)," he said.
For Grandillo, it's been rewarding to work with such a talented cast and on such an iconic show like this.
"It's been great to say these words and sing these songs that have stood the test of time," Grandillo said. "It's a piece of Americana."
Audiences, so far, have been enthused to see the show.
"It's cool because we're getting audiences with different age ranges," Grandillo said. The actor said, in various cities, the production will also be doing outreach programs to reach communities who may not have had the opportunity to see a great deal of theater.
Grandillo's first exposure to "Oklahoma" was seeing a production in high school. Even now, cast members of the current show, he said, will occasionally watch the film.
"We'll sometimes watch it in groups as a cast," he said, with a chuckle.
Grandillo, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, said he played in rock bands prior to taking an interest in theater.
"I was a late bloomer as far as theater goes," he said.
After one of his rock bands broke up when he was a teen he said he was "looking for an outlet for my teenage angst." He then enrolled in a magnet theater/arts program. That exposed him to the broad theater arts and led him on a different path.
"It made all the difference to me," Grandillo said.
FYI: "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma" runs Tuesday to Jan. 23 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Tickets range from $27 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.