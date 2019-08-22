For her directorial debut, Suzanne Nyhan, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s production of “The Smell of the Kill,” instructed her three-member cast to think off the page about their characters.
“You need to find the dark moments that character has experienced and the strength and weaknesses of that character,” she said. “Part of what we play out and exercise out in rehearsal are some of those moments. It helps the actors to find moments that are genuine and it gives them the basis for their character.”
Opening Sept. 6 and running through Sept. 22, “Smell” is the tale of Debra, Molly and Nicky, three wives and mothers who, frustrated with their husbands for a myriad of reasons, hatch plans to send their bad behaving significant others to the grave.
“Smell” was penned by Michelle Lowe, a Northwestern University graduate whose CV includes acclaimed works such as “Map of Heaven,” “1,000 Words Come to Mind” and “String of Pearls.” The latter received an Outer Critics nomination for Best New Play.
The comedy made its debut in Cleveland in 1999. Three years later “Smell” made its way to Broadway. Despite critical kudos, “Smell’s” Broadway run clocked in only 40 performances.
Towle’s production of “Smell” marks its regional debut.
“We all loved this script,” Nyhan said. “It’s one of those scripts where when you read it, you’re laughing out loud. And after you read enough scripts, you realize that it’s pretty special when a script gets you to laugh out loud.”
Wendy Hayne is Debra, Mary Collie is Molly and Katherine Wettermann is Nicky in Towle’s production of “Smell.”
“They are awesome,” Nyhan said of her cast. “They are real professionals. They are very nice women. I could not ask for a better situation for my first directing gig.”
To prepare for her debut in the director’s chair, Nyhan, who has performed in front of audiences at Towle for more than a half dozen years, served as assistant director on several recent past Towle plays before taking the reins in her own right for “Smell.”
“We thought this would be a good one for me to spread my wings,” Nyhan said. “With three actresses, I have a little more perspective on how an actress needs to approach their role.”