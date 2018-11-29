Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,” likes the change of artistic pace their annual holiday shows have afforded them for the last 15-plus years.
“It captures that wholesome, holiday feel that we like here at the Towle,” he said. “We don’t do wholesome all year, so we kind of like to tap into as much wholesome as we can during the holidays.”
Opening Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 16, “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” finds Sparky, Jinx, Smudge and Frankie, the quartet who lit up the stage off Broadway nearly three decades ago in the '50s/'60s vocal revue “Forever Plaid,” working their magic on Christmas favorites.
“Plaid” marks a break in tradition for Towle. Forr the first time in its 16-year history, Towle has opted to stage “Plaid” for its annual holiday show rather than their “Fabulous '50s Christmas.”
“Even though we reinvented (‘Fabulous '50s) every year, we thought more and more that our audience was changing to an every-other-year attendance,” Casey said. “We started hearing more and more from people saying ‘Oh, we saw that already,’ so we thought that it was time for something new.”
“Tidings” was created by Stuart Ross, who also shepherded the original “Plaid” to the stage in the late `80s. “Tidings” made its stage debut in 2006.
“It’s cute and it’s well crafted,” Casey said of “Plaid.” “It’s corny and it’s of the same time period as ‘Fabulous '50s.’ It’s not a huge departure from ‘Fabulous '50s’ because a lot of the music (in ‘Plaid’) is from that same time period.”
Towle’s “Tidings” cast is made up of Nick Arceo as Sparky, Tyler Sonkin as Smudge, Quinn Rigg as Jinx and Nate Strain as Frankie.
“We’re working with four great guys who are very talented and bringing a lot to the stage,” Casey said. “This is a really good choice for us.”
“Plaid Tidings” is the final production of Towle Theater’s 2018 season. They will kick off 2019 with a production of the musical “Swing State,” which is scheduled to open Feb. 22.