Towle Theater ‘At Wit’s End’ for first 2020 show

Erma Bombeck

"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End" is Towle Theater's next production.

 Provided

Suzanne Nyhan, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” thinks describing the subject of her production as a trailblazer is fitting.

“She became the most syndicated columnist in the United States,” she said. “And not only did she become that, but she was a woman at a time when women were not regularly working outside the home and most certainly not being published in major newspapers. That was an exceptional achievement on her part.”

Kicking off their 2020 season starting Feb. 21 and running through March 8,” “Bombeck” looks at the life of the play’s title character. Reared in Ohio, Bombeck’s humorous musings, first published in her small hometown newspaper in the mid-'60s, saw Bombeck rise to national syndication and fame and her support of the Equal Rights Amendment in the '70s saw her making headlines rather than writing them.

By the mid and late '70s, her novels “The Grass is Greener Over the Septic Tank” and, most notably, ”If Life is a Bowl of Cherries, What Am I Doing in The Pits?” made her a bestselling author. She also became a small screen favorite, appearing regularly on “Good Morning America.”

Bombeck passed away in 1996 as a result of complications from a kidney operation.

Penned by journalist/playwrights Allison and Margaret Engel, “Bombeck,” which is a one-thesp performance, made its stage debut in Washington D.C. in 2015.

“A lot of the focus of this is having an insight into this intelligent, very witty person who ended up experiencing the arc of the feminist movement,” Nyhan said of the play “I also think a big takeaway of this is a person who has lived a full life and what she learned from that,”

Laura McGregor portrays Bombeck in Towle’s production.

“Laura is an excellent actor, very quick on the uptake,” Nyhan said.

A discussion of Bombeck’s books is scheduled following each staging of the play. “At Wit’s End” will be the Friday night topic, “Grass” will be discussed Saturdays and “Cherries” will be the subject Sundays.

Next up at Towle Theater is a production of “Daddy Long Legs,” scheduled to open May 1.

FYI

“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” runs at 8 p.m. Feb. 21-22, 28-29 and March 6-7, 2 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1 and March 8 at Towle Theater 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. Tickets are $21. Call 219-937-8780 or visit  TOWLETHEATER.ORG

'Riverdance' still a powerful show after 25 years
Theatre

'Riverdance' still a powerful show after 25 years

The energy of percussive Irish dance is in the spotlight during "Riverdance," which is celebrating its 25th anniversary on tour.

And if you've seen "Riverdance" before and are a fan, you'll want to plan to see it again during its latest run in Chicago. "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show"continues through Feb. 9 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

Drama Group kicks off 2020 with 'Marlowe'
Theatre

Drama Group kicks off 2020 with 'Marlowe'

Chuck Cairns, director of Chicago Heights Drama Group’s “Mary Page Marlowe,” knew bringing the acclaimed drama to the stage was going to be a challenge in terms of casting.

Opening Feb. 14 and running through Feb. 23 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Marlowe” looks at the life of its title character, from infancy up through her late 60s, and chronicles personal and familial conflicts and life altering choices that run through the course of her life.

+4
Hot Stuff: 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' to heat up Chicago stage
Theatre

Hot Stuff: 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' to heat up Chicago stage

  • Updated

The life and career of one of the music industry's most iconic songstresses will unfold on stage in the Windy City next week.

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" runs Feb. 12-23 at The Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. With a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff and songs by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and other writers, the production recounts the story of Summer's rise in the music business and how she influenced the industry.

'Riverdance' 25th anniversary tour presented in Chicago
Theatre

'Riverdance' 25th anniversary tour presented in Chicago

  • Updated

For the past two decades, fans of Irish dance have been enjoying "Riverdance," which made its debut in 1995.

This week, "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show" bounds onto the stage of Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The show continues through Feb. 9.

