Towle Theater ‘At Wit’s End’ for first 2020 show

Suzanne Nyhan, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” thinks describing the subject of her production as a trailblazer is fitting.
“She became the most syndicated columnist in the United States,” she said. “And not only did she become that, but she was a woman at a time when women were not regularly working outside the home and most certainly not being published in major newspapers. That was an exceptional achievement on her part.”
Kicking off their 2020 season starting Feb. 21 and running through March 8,” “Bombeck” looks at the life of the play’s title character. Reared in Ohio, Bombeck’s humorous musings, first published in her small hometown newspaper in the mid-'60s, saw Bombeck rise to national syndication and fame and her support of the Equal Rights Amendment in the '70s saw her making headlines rather than writing them.
By the mid and late '70s, her novels “The Grass is Greener Over the Septic Tank” and, most notably, ”If Life is a Bowl of Cherries, What Am I Doing in The Pits?” made her a bestselling author. She also became a small screen favorite, appearing regularly on “Good Morning America.”
Bombeck passed away in 1996 as a result of complications from a kidney operation.
Penned by journalist/playwrights Allison and Margaret Engel, “Bombeck,” which is a one-thesp performance, made its stage debut in Washington D.C. in 2015.
“A lot of the focus of this is having an insight into this intelligent, very witty person who ended up experiencing the arc of the feminist movement,” Nyhan said of the play “I also think a big takeaway of this is a person who has lived a full life and what she learned from that,”
Laura McGregor portrays Bombeck in Towle’s production.
“Laura is an excellent actor, very quick on the uptake,” Nyhan said.
A discussion of Bombeck’s books is scheduled following each staging of the play. “At Wit’s End” will be the Friday night topic, “Grass” will be discussed Saturdays and “Cherries” will be the subject Sundays.
Next up at Towle Theater is a production of “Daddy Long Legs,” scheduled to open May 1.