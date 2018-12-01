Towle Theater's new season includes Swing State, Mama’s Boy, String and The Smell of the Kill

The Towle Theater's upcoming 2019 season includes "Swing State," "Mama’s Boy," "String" and "The Smell of the Kill," some of which are local or Midwest premieres.
The 15-year-old theater at 5205 Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond, which features many Chicago actors on stage and many new plays that have never previously been performed in Northwest Indiana, will offer a sneak peek of its forthcoming 16th season on 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 with a reception at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, with a reception at 1 p.m.
The season previews also will include scenes and musical numbers from the Towle Youth Theater Ensemble’s upcoming performances of "Peter Pan" and "Chicago" next year.
Tickets to the previews cost $10 or $5 for anyone who already has 2019 season tickets, which run for $60 if purchased before Jan. 6. The season tickets run $65 after that.
Everyone should show up 15 minutes early because late-comers notoriously aren't seated at the Towle and tickets are nonrefundable.
For more information, call 219.937.8780 or visit towletheater.org.