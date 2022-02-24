Towle turns 19 with ‘Murder for Two’

A particular skill set is required to bring the musical comedy “Murder for Two” to life in the eyes of Towle Theater director Jeff Casey.

“A really fun aspect to the play, and which made the play incredibly challenging to cast, is that both of the actors have to play piano,” he said. “The guys play piano centerstage, sometimes to accompany themselves, sometimes to accompany their fellow cast member, and sometimes simultaneously.”

Opening Feb. 25 and running through March 13, “Murder” is a two-man tribute to the murder mystery films of the early and middle 20th Century, with aspiring policeman Marcus Moscowicz attempting to solve the murder of a famous writer.

“Murder” was created by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, who debuted and performed their show at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2011. Since then, the play has received Drama Desk and Drama League Awards nominations as well as the Best New Musical Award by the Jeff Awards Committee in Chicago.

Kinosian and Blair have also taken “Murder” to stages throughout the country and have brought it to the stage more than 800 times. The show has also been staged as far away as China, Argentina and South Korea.

Bringing “Murder” to Towle is Alex Kulak as Moscowitz and Emil Ginter in a dozen supporting roles.

“It is remarkable to watch these two young men rehearse this show,” Casey said. “Audiences are going to go crazy. They’ll appreciate the amount of work and talent that they can see that the guys have put into the show.”

Casey also noted the instrumental choreography his two actors are bringing to the stage.

“When they play piano simultaneously, sometimes they’re crossing each others’ hands, sometimes one is playing behind the other one and reaching over,” he said. “Sometimes one will pick up right in the middle of a measure and stop and become a character and the other will start playing. The audience is really going to go crazy for these two guys.”

“Murder” is the first full production in 2022 and kicks off Towle's 19th season. Other scheduled shows include the comedy “Hope and Gravity,” scheduled to open May 6, the musical comedy “Reefer Madness” opening July 8 and the drama “The Last Lifeboat,” which is slated to open Sept. 9.

All Towle Theater patrons must wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

