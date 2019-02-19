CHICAGO — Theater fans interested in history and law will want to take a seat for a fascinating, dramatic "trial."
"The NHM Trial of Hippocrates," a live stage debate, will be held Wednesday at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago. The theatrical trial, presented by the National Hellenic Museum, will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It's the sixth annual production of its kind in the museum's trial series.
"It get better and better every year," said Laura Calamos, president of Chicago's National Hellenic Museum.
During the trial, real lawyers and judges will take the stage to debate the case. In the spotlight will be ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, who will be on trial to decide whether he violated his oath while offering medical care to the critically ill King of Thebes.
"If you like courtroom drama, this is it at its best," said Calamos. She said previous trials have gotten positive feedback from audiences.
"And we've actually brought in (real) judges and lawyers since the beginning," Calamos said.
Among participants this year will be U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, U.S. Court of Appeals Judge William J. Bauer, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman and Cook County Circuit Judge Anna H. Demacopoulos.
The counsel includes Patrick M. Collins, Robert A. Clifford, Tinos Diamantatos, Christina Faklis Adair, Patrick J. Fitzgerald and former U.S. Attorney Dan K. Webb.
Among jurors are Darby Dickerson, dean of The John Marshall Law School; Leon Platanias, director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center; Leah Rippe, vice president of marketing and communications for Brookfield Zoo; Herm Schneider, head athletic trainer-emeritus of Chicago White Sox Baseball Club, and others.
The law professionals featured in this "trial" production, Calamos said "are good at what they do and like what they do."
Calamos called the trial dramatic. "It's a style of argument that moves fast," she explained.
At this event, the audience is definitely a part of the action. "The audience gets to vote," Calamos said.
She added "The Trial of Hippocrates" will give attendees a look at what the courtroom style was like in ancient Greece, how the law was carried out and will offer a sense of appreciation for the "trials of democracy."
Andrea Darlas, news anchor at WGN Radio and WGN-TV, will be the moderator while Dr. Peter Angelos serves as expert witness.
The museum's trial series, Calamos explained, is an extension of its educational field trips and various programs. The National Hellenic Museum regularly offers a variety of exhibits, classes and other programs. It's located at 333 S. Halsted St., Chicago.
FYI: "The Trial of Hippocrates" will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. Tickets are $100 a person in advance. Call (312) 334-7777, 312-655-1234 or visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org.