Steve Zana, director of Valparaiso Theatrical Company’s “The Real Inspector Hound,” has fond memories of bringing the comedy to the stage some three decades ago.
“It was literally the most fun I ever had doing a show,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of Monty Python, and while this isn’t Monty Python, it reads and plays like Monty Python in my mind and it has that Monty Python flavor to it.”
Running May 3 through 12 at Michigan City’s Canterbury Theatre, “Hound” is the tale of Moon and Birdfoot, a pair of theater critics who find themselves caught up in the action of a murder mystery that run tandem with the action in a play they are critiquing.
“Hound” was penned by celebrated British-based playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard, whose works have netted him four Tony Awards and an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love.” The play was penned in 1967 and made its debut in Britain in 1968.
It took Zana, who first brought “Hound” to the stage at South Bend's Civic Theatre in the late 1980s, little time to get area thesps into the spirit of the comedy.
“I had been talking it up for a long time but not everyone who came out to the audition had read it,” he said. “As we started getting into it in audition, their eyes got as big as saucers, realizing what this was all about and how funny it was and how fun it was going to be.”
William Minhans is Moon and Dean Johanson is Birdfoot in Valparaiso Theatrical Company’s “Hound.” Rounding out the cast are Collen Zana, Steve Rohe, Ken Ziegfried, Matthew Byerly, Maggie Register and Kristin Leigh Duncan as the actors in the play-within-a-play.
“The two things I preach is for (the cast) to learn their lines, but have fun, and I think everything else will fall into place,” Zana said. “They have free creative reign and I want them all to be funny. Not one person, not two people. I want them all to be funny and have a good time.”